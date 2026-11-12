MP Govt To Transfer 42Nd Instalment Of Ladli Behna Scheme On Nov 13

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 12 (IANS) More than 1.24 crore women in Madhya Pradesh will receive financial assistance of Rs 1,500 each under the Ladli Behna Yojana on Friday, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav set to transfer over Rs 1,831 crore as the scheme's 42nd instalment.

Yadav will release Rs 1,831.77 crore directly into the bank accounts of 1,24,81,550 eligible beneficiaries from Pichhore in Shivpuri district.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth more than Rs 221 crore in Shivpuri during the programme.

The monthly assistance under the scheme currently stands at Rs 1,500, following two successive increases since its launch in June 2023.

Initially, beneficiaries received Rs 1,000 per month, which was raised to Rs 1,250 in October 2023 and further increased to Rs 1,500 from November 2025.

The scheme has emerged as a major recurring expenditure for the state government, which has allocated Rs 23,882.81 crore for it in the 2026-27 financial year.

Till October 2026, the government had transferred Rs 67,230.96 crore through 41 instalments. With Friday's payment, the cumulative disbursement since the scheme's launch will reach approximately Rs 69,050.28 crore.

The scheme covers married women aged between 21 and 60 years who are residents of Madhya Pradesh. Widows, divorced and deserted women are also eligible under its provisions.

The government has also provided special financial assistance of Rs 250 to eligible women on four occasions in August 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, apart from the regular monthly payments.