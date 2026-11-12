AIADMK Leader And Former Minister Jayakumar Slams TN Govt Over Alleged Obscene Message To District Collector

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 12 (IANS) AIADMK leader and former Minister D. Jayakumar has criticised the Tamil Nadu government over a complaint, alleging that MLA Arul Vignesh sent an obscene message to the Kallakurichi District Collector J.E. Padmaja, asking whether the administration could ensure the safety of officials and ordinary citizens.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Jayakumar made controversial remarks suggesting that he would have resorted to shooting had he been in the Collector's position.

His comments came amid demands from opposition parties and allies of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for an explanation regarding the allegations against the legislator.

The complaint against Arul Vignesh has triggered a political controversy, with parties seeking clarity on the alleged communication.

The allegations concern an obscene message purportedly sent by the MLA to the district's senior administrative officer.

Reacting to the issue, Jayakumar accused the state government of failing to provide a secure environment even for a District Collector.

He said that the incident raised serious questions about the protection available to officials serving under the present administration.

"If I were the Collector, I would have carried out an encounter; I would have shot them," he added.

Expanding on his remarks, the former Minister drew a comparison with people entering someone's home and creating trouble.

"What should we do if they come into our house and cause problems? Can we roll out a red carpet and welcome them? We should beat them, kick them and shoot them," he said.

His remarks advocated violence while criticising the TVK government's handling of the controversy.

There are no indication whether Jayakumar subsequently clarified or qualified those comments.

Jayakumar also spoke about the emotional distress the alleged incident could have caused the Collector, saying the officer must have been deeply hurt.

"Under this administration, there is a situation in which IAS officers are not safe, and ordinary citizens are not safe either," he said.

The former Minister's criticism placed the alleged incident within his broader attack on the state government's record on public safety and the security of administrative officials.

Meanwhile, demands for an explanation from Arul Vignesh have added to the political pressure surrounding the complaint.

Both opposition parties and ruling party allies have sought answers concerning the allegations.