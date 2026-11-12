BJP MP Alleges Karnataka Govt Playing 'Mischief' In Presenting Metro Funding Figures

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday alleged that the Karnataka government was indulging in "mischief" by allegedly manipulating the funding figures of the Bengaluru Metro project and attributing loans facilitated by the Central government to the State government's investment.

Addressing reporters at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, through a PowerPoint presentation, Surya alleged that the State government had shifted around Rs 29,000 crore in loans, arranged for Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) with the Central government's guarantee, to its own column to project a higher contribution towards the Metro project.

"The Central government arranged these loans for BMRCL and provided the guarantee. The State government is not repaying these loans. They will be repaid by BMRCL," Surya said.

"Where is the State government's contribution when BMRCL is repaying the loan? The Bengaluru Development Minister and the Chief Minister are presenting incorrect figures and misleading the people of Karnataka and Bengaluru," he alleged.

According to Surya, BMRCL's records show that the Central government's investment in the whole Metro project stands at 53.35 per cent (Rs 36,333 crore), while the State government's share is 46.65 per cent (Rs 41,558 crore).

He added that the Central and State governments have equal ownership in BMRCL, with a 50:50 equity share.

He said a similar funding model was being followed for Metro projects in other cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi.

Out of the total Metro investment of Rs 77,891 crore, Surya alleged that around Rs 29,000 crore in loans facilitated by the Centre had been wrongly included under the State government's contribution.

He said that shifting one component from one column to another would alter all the calculations that followed.

Surya also took a swipe at the state government, alleging that its Ministers had been spreading misinformation on several issues.

"The State Home Minister spreads false information about the RSS. The Minister for Consumer Affairs spreads false information about ethanol. The Bengaluru Development Minister and the Chief Minister are spreading false information regarding the Metro," he alleged.

Referring to the State government's claim that Karnataka's contribution to the Metro project had increased from 79 per cent to 87 per cent, Surya said the figures were misleading.

He claimed that from Metro Phase I to Phase III, the Central government's contribution rose from 48.5 per cent to 57.9 per cent. The figures had been distorted by shifting the loans arranged with the Centre's guarantee to the State government's account, he alleged.

Surya also rejected claims that the Central government was spending only Rs 57 crore per kilometre on Metro projects while the State was spending Rs 297 crore per kilometre.

"There is no basis for such a claim. They have included the loan amount in their own contribution and are presenting baseless figures. Those who claim that the Centre contributes only 16 per cent should declare that they do not need even that contribution," he said.

Responding to a question, Surya questioned whether international financial institutions would extend loans directly to a government facing financial difficulties.

He said the Centre's guarantee had helped BMRCL secure loans of around Rs 29,000 crore.

On land acquisition expenditure, Surya said the State government was required to bear such costs for infrastructure projects, including Metro, railway and national highway projects, while the Centre contributed towards the project cost.

"If the State government was repaying these loans, they could have been included under the State's contribution. However, BMRCL is repaying them," he said.

BJP Bengaluru South district president and MLA C.K. Ramamurthy was present.

It can be noted that a major funding controversy erupted between the Karnataka government and the Union government over the cost-sharing model of the Namma Metro (Bengaluru Metro) ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate the Pink Line stretch.

Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated that out of a combined project outlay of Rs 77,891 crore for Metro Phases 1, 2, 2A, 2B, and Phase 3, the Karnataka government is bearing Rs 65,291 crore (approximately 84 per cent), while the Centre's direct contribution stands at just Rs 12,600 crore (approximately 16 per cent).