MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 12 (IANS) Acting on the directives of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters, the ACB unit in Dungarpur conducted an operation today and arrested Dr Amit Parmar, Medical Officer at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Jhauthri, Dungarpur district, red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000.

A written complaint was filed by the complainant with the ACB unit in Dungarpur.

The complainant stated that, in connection with an FIR registered at the Chaurasi Police Station (Dungarpur district) regarding an incident of assault, he had approached the PHC in Jhauthri with a formal request from the police to obtain a Medico-Legal Certificate (MLC).

There, the Medical Officer, Dr Amit Parmar, directed him to undergo certain medical tests in Dungarpur and demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 in exchange for preparing the MLC.

Following the complaint, the demand for a bribe was verified in accordance with established procedures.

During the verification process, the accused, Dr Amit Parmar, agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 2,000 from the complainant and subsequently received an amount of Rs 1,000.

A trap operation was carried out today by the ACB unit of Dungarpur, under the supervision of Piyush Dixit, Superintendent of Police (in-charge, ACB Udaipur Range), and led by Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Singh Jain.

During the operation, the accused, Amit Parmar, Medical Officer at the PHC, was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 from a complainant.

Under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police (ACB) Smita Srivastava and Inspector General of Police S. Parimala, the accused is currently being interrogated, and further legal proceedings are underway.

The ACB has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and will conduct a detailed investigation. I

f a case (such as a formal complaint or a preliminary inquiry) is registered against an individual with the ACB, that person may contact the ACB directly to present their side or provide an explanation.

It is standard procedure for the ACB to conduct a thorough analysis of any such explanation before deciding on the investigation.

This information is particularly relevant, as individuals might otherwise fall victim to fraudulent schemes such as extortion attempts being carried out by those misusing the name of the ACB, said officials