Crystal Palace Sack Manager Pierre Sage After Five Months Amid Poor Run Of Results

MENAFN - IANS) London, Nov 12 (IANS) Crystal Palace have parted ways with manager Pierre Sage after just five months in charge, following a disappointing run of results that has left the club at the bottom of the Premier League standings.

The Premier League club confirmed Sage's departure on Thursday, announcing that three members of his coaching staff, Jamal Alioui, Damien Della Santa and Sandy Guichard, had also left their respective positions.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Pierre and his staff for their efforts during their time in South London, and wish them well for the future," Crystal Palace said in an official statement.

The decision comes after Palace suffered their fourth consecutive Premier League defeat, going down 3-1 at home to Liverpool on Sunday. The result further deepened the club's struggles, with the Eagles managing just two victories from their opening 10 league matches this season.

Palace have also endured significant defensive problems, conceding 24 goals in the Premier League, the highest tally among all teams in the competition. Their inability to maintain defensive stability has contributed to their difficult start, leaving them in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

The London-based club's struggles have extended beyond domestic football, with their European campaign also failing to gain momentum. Palace currently occupy 21st position in the 36-team Europa League standings, having registered just one win from their four matches.

Sage's departure brings an early end to his tenure at Selhurst Park, with the club now expected to move quickly to identify a replacement who can turn around their fortunes in the coming weeks.

Former Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has emerged as a leading candidate, with reports indicating that discussions over his appointment have reached an advanced stage.

The club, however, has not officially confirmed any successor and said further information regarding the managerial appointment would be provided in due course.