Garo Body Seeks Assam CM's Support To Preserve Community's Cultural Heritage

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 12 (IANS) The Garo Cultural Forum, Assam, has sought Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's intervention to strengthen the preservation and promotion of the Garo community's rich cultural heritage, seeking financial and administrative support for a range of initiatives in Goalpara district.

The Forum submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister during the ongoing Wangala Festival at Chibragre, where Sarma attended the celebrations as the chief guest on the second day.

Among its major demands, the organisation sought an annual government grant for organising the Wangala Festival, besides the construction of a permanent festival stage, traditional Garo model houses and a cultural museum-cum-research centre at Chotipara.

The memorandum was signed by Forum president Desal Bimik Marak and secretary Raksil Marak. The Forum said it has been organising the traditional Wangala Festival since its formation on October 18, 2022, in association with the Garo Students' Union (Assam State Zone) and the Garo Sahitya Sabha.

Describing Wangala as the Garo community's most important post-harvest thanksgiving festival, the organisation said the annual celebration provides a platform to showcase indigenous music, folk dances and traditional rituals while fostering unity and social harmony.

The Forum said a regular government grant would help ensure the sustainable organisation of the festival at Chotipara, located under the 13 No. Goalpara West (ST) Assembly constituency.

It also urged the government to construct a permanent multi-purpose open stage at the Chotipara cultural complex, noting that organisers are compelled to spend significant resources on temporary bamboo structures every year.

To protect the community's traditional architectural legacy, the Forum proposed the construction of model Garo houses, including the Nokmong and Nokpante, using indigenous materials and techniques involving bamboo, timber, cane and thatch.

The proposed Garo Cultural Museum and Research Centre would document the community's oral traditions, folk literature, agricultural implements and traditional musical instruments, including Dama, Kram and Adil.

It would also preserve indigenous handloom products such as Dakmanda.

The Forum said the proposed institution could emerge as a centre for cultural documentation, academic research and educational activities while attracting scholars, students and tourists.

Expressing hope for a positive response, the organisation urged the state government to take concrete steps to safeguard and promote the Garo community's distinct cultural identity and indigenous legacy in Assam.