Charge Sheet Filed Against Granite Baron Veeramani In POCSO Case, HC To Hear CBI Probe Plea On Nov 30

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Police have filed a charge sheet before the Madras High Court in a case against granite baron Veeramani involving allegations of sexual abuse of minors, while investigations into several other cases against him and his associates continue.

Seven cases have been registered against Veeramani under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Seven of his associates have also been booked under the provisions of the Act in connection with the alleged abuse.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting the investigation.

According to police, the charge sheet was submitted 60 days after the registration of the first POCSO case against Veeramani. The filing marks a development in the investigation, although inquiries into the remaining cases are still under way.

Police informed the court that charge sheets in two more POCSO cases would be submitted within the next 10 days. The proposed filings would bring the number of cases in which charge sheets have been submitted against Veeramani to three.

The timeline outlined by police indicates that the SIT is proceeding with separate charge sheets as its investigation into each case progresses.

Citing the seriousness of the cases, police also told the court that the government had appointed three special public prosecutors to handle proceedings connected with the investigation and prosecution. The appointments were made in view of the gravity of the allegations involving children, police said.

The investigation is meanwhile facing a separate legal challenge through petitions seeking the transfer of the cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The petitioners have asked the High Court to entrust the probe to the central agency. The High Court said it would take up those petitions on November 30. No order transferring the investigation was announced in the account of the proceedings, and the SIT continues to investigate the cases.

The charge sheet submission and the assurance on two further filings set out the immediate course of the police investigation ahead of the hearing on the transfer petitions. While police have outlined the progress of the probe, the material provided does not specify the individual charges detailed in the charge sheet or the alleged role of each associate. The November 30 hearing will take up the request for a change in the investigating agency.