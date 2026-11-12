Draft Electoral Rolls For Manipur Published, 19.94 Lakh Voters Listed Claims And Objections Open Till Dec 11

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 12 (IANS) Following the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the draft Photo Electoral Rolls for all 60 Assembly constituencies of Manipur were published on Thursday, recording a total of 19,94,357 voters, including 10,24,735 women, 9,69,298 men and 324 third-gender voters.

Announcing the publication at a press conference, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Lokeshor Brahmacharimayum said that women voters outnumber men by 55,437 in the draft rolls, with a gender ratio of 1,057 women for every 1,000 men.

The publication of the draft rolls marks the beginning of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Photo Electoral Rolls, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date, he told the media.

Brahmacharimayum said that the period for filing claims and objections would remain open from November 12 to December 11.

The disposal of claims and objections is scheduled to be completed by December 28, while the final electoral rolls will be published on January 4, 2027.

Among the Assembly constituencies, Henglep recorded the highest number of voters at 63,251, followed by Churachandpur with 55,946. Tipaimukh registered the lowest number of voters at 13,074. Other constituency-wise figures include 36,401 voters in Khurai, 34,390 in Wangkhem, 34,078 in Heingang, 33,159 in Thoubal, 32,794 in Bishnupur, 41,747 in Ukhrul, 41,204 in Tengnoupal and 39,432 in Chandel.

The Joint Chief Electoral Officer urged all eligible citizens to verify their names and particulars in the draft rolls and submit applications for inclusion, correction or other necessary changes within the stipulated period.

Applications for inclusion of names can be submitted through Form 6 or Form 6A, while objections to the proposed inclusion or deletion of names can be filed using Form 7.

Form 8 is prescribed for changes relating to shifting of residence, correction of entries, replacement of Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) and marking of persons with disabilities, as applicable.

The voter revision exercise also provides for enrolment against the subsequent qualifying dates of April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027.

The official said that to facilitate the revision exercise, help desks have been established in all 16 districts, particularly to assist vulnerable and marginalised sections of the population.

Citizens can also contact the Election Commission's helpline at '1950' or use the 'Book a Call with BLO' facility on the ECINET application for assistance.

Brahmacharimayum also said that a meeting with representatives of recognised national and state political parties was also held on Thursday to brief them about the revision schedule.

The political parties were requested to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for every polling station to coordinate with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the voter revision exercise.

One printed copy and one photograph-free soft copy of the draft electoral rolls for each Assembly constituency were also handed over free of cost to the recognised political parties.

Meanwhile, the term of the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly is due to expire on March 13, 2027, making the coming months crucial for both Election Commission and political parties as they prepare for the next electoral battle.

The last elections to the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly were held in two phases, on February 28 and March 5, 2022.