Nitin Nabin Inaugurates Delhi's 11-Km Chhath Ghat Along Munak Canal (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Thursday inaugurated the grand 11-kilometre-long Chhath Ghat along the Munak Canal in Delhi, crediting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her team of ministers for the arrangements for the Chhath Vratis.

“Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered on poll promises, the Delhi government is also doing the same within 20 months of coming to power,” said Nabin, hoping that the Yamuna will soon be cleaned and Chhath prayers will be held on a larger scale in the river.

He also hit out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for wasteful expenditure on the CM's residence and ignoring the need for clean Chhath ghats for devotees.

Nabin said the clean water of the Munak Chhath Ghats is going to elevate the experience of offering prayers and spread the message of respecting nature.

“I urge worshipers of Chhathi Maiya that if you are a true devotee, you should maintain cleanliness all through the year,” he said, reminding people of the Swachh Bharat Mission envisioned by PM Modi.

He said the Double Engine government is ensuring that when the BJP's Haryana government opens fresh water, it reaches promptly for Chhath devotees in Delhi.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said,“Your one vote brought the lotus into bloom in Delhi, and within just a year, our brothers and sisters from Poorvanchal got a magnificent 11-kilometre-long Chhath ghat.”

“This is not just the rejuvenation of a canal, but a tribute to the faith of Poorvanchal, a victory for the people's trust, and a living example of development and heritage together,” said CM Gupta, adding that the Delhi government has supported 1,465 Chhath organising committees this year.

Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra criticised AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for failure to keep his promise of cleaning the Yamuna to provide clean water to Chhath devotees.

“Almost 26-km stretch of the Yamuna out of its 55-km course in Delhi has been cleaned ever since the BJP government came to power 20 months ago,” he said, adding that 22 sewers falling into the Yamuna are being tackled to ensure the Yamuna does not get polluted by untreated sewage.

“I assure you that in the next two years, not a drop of untreated sewage will fall into the river due to the efforts of the Delhi government,” he said.

For the convenience of devotees, facilities such as changing rooms, restrooms, tents, and adequate lighting have also been provided at the spot. CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure security at the 11-km ghat along Munak canal.

Additionally, benches have been installed for seating arrangements, and green spaces have been created for devotees' comfort and general beautification of the area.