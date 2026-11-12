New Tractor Plant In UP's Jewar Aims To Generate 1,200 Direct Jobs

MENAFN - IANS) Gautam Buddh Nagar, Nov 12 (IANS) In a major boost to industrial investment in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday virtually laid the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art tractor manufacturing plant at the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area in Jewar, aiming to create around 1,200 direct jobs.

The ultra-modern facility which will be set up by CNH Industrial on 100 acres of land in Sector-8 of Jewar's YEIDA area, is expected to acquire an investment of around Rs 12 billion (Rs 1,200 crore).

The project is expected to generate around 1,200 direct jobs, besides creating a significant number of indirect employment opportunities.

Speaking at the occasion, CM Adityanath said that Jewar has emerged as one of India's most attractive investment destinations.

He noted that with the development of the Noida International Airport and a series of industrial projects in the YEIDA region, the entire area is poised to become a major industrial, economic, and logistics hub in the coming years.

"New avenues of development have opened up in the region with the support of local farmers and public representatives," CM Adityanath said while attributing the rise in investment to Uttar Pradesh's improved law-and-order situation and the government's policy of zero tolerance toward crime.

The Chief Minister said that strict action against criminals and the use of bulldozers against illegal activities have given Uttar Pradesh a distinct identity.

"The bulldozer has become a brand of Uttar Pradesh," he remarked, adding that as products such as bulldozers and tractors are manufactured in the state, their demand will rise in India and abroad.

He also said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has attracted investment proposals worth more than Rs 50 lakh crore over the past nine-and-a-half years.

"Of these, investments worth nearly Rs 15 lakh crore have already materialised, while proposals worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore are expected to move to the ground-breaking stage soon," t CM Adityanath added.

The Chief Minister also said that Uttar Pradesh has moved beyond the category of underdeveloped states and has become one of the country's top three economies, progressing rapidly toward the goal of becoming a $1-trillion economy.

Highlighting the state's industrial growth, he noted that the number of factories has increased from 14,000 to 35,000, while the number of MSME units has reached 10 million (one crore).

"The number of startups has risen from 120 to 25,000. Today, Uttar Pradesh has established itself in the areas of Ease of Doing Business, Fearless Business, and Trust of Doing Business, and ranks first in the country in deregulation," the Chief Minister stressed.

Chief Minister Adityanath also pointed to several major projects taking shape in the Jewar and YEIDA region, including the HCL-Foxconn semiconductor plant, Medical Device Park, Toy Park, MSME Park, and multiple data centre projects.

"Uttar Pradesh is also creating new opportunities for innovation and employment in emerging sectors such as IT, semiconductors, cybersecurity, robotics, and agritech. In collaboration with companies such as Tata, Samsung, Microsoft, IBM, Infosys, and HCL, the state is providing skill development training to youth to build an industry-ready workforce," he said.

The CNH Industrial plant, he added, will give fresh momentum to the agricultural machinery and tractor manufacturing sector in the state.

Mentioning that the state accounts for about 18.5 per cent of India's tractor market, the Chief Minister said that the project will not only expand industrial activity but also benefit the local economy and the agricultural sector.