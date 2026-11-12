Alfa-Bank Takes Centre Stage At FINNOVEX Middle East Chapter 39, Delivering An AI Leadership Keynote And Receiving The AI Leadership Award
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, 10 November 2026: FINNOVEX Middle East Chapter 39 concluded in Dubai,
bringing together banking and financial services leaders for a day of discussion on the
technologies, decisions and partnerships shaping the future of finance.
Alfa-Bank, the event's Diamond Sponsor, held a prominent position in the programme. Dmitry
Ruzanov, Head of the Model Development Department, FRM, delivered a keynote titled
“Governing AI at Scale: The Strategic Blueprint of the Largest Private Bank in Russia”. His
keynote address placed the governance of artificial intelligence at the heart of the conversation,
reflecting the growing importance of responsible oversight as banks deploy AI across
increasingly complex operations.
Alfa-Bank's participation was further recognised at the FINNOVEX Awards, where it received
the AI Leadership Award. The recognition was a highlight of the chapter's awards programme,
celebrating leadership in a field that is reshaping how financial institutions operate and serve
their customers.
The discussion continued in the panel“When AI Becomes a Systemic Risk: Is the Always
On Bank Ready?”, moderated by Ramkumar Balasubramaniam, CFO MEA at Barclays. The
session explored the questions financial institutions face as AI becomes more deeply embedded
in banking and the resilience of always-on services becomes increasingly important.
Sardine, a Gold Sponsor of FINNOVEX Middle East, also contributed to the programme.
Maryam Saeed, Global Head of Growth, delivered a keynote titled“Fighting the Good Fight:
Mankind vs. Machine”, bringing the role of technology and the challenges facing the financial
ecosystem into focus.
Across the programme, participants exchanged perspectives on the opportunities and
responsibilities that come with financial innovation. The chapter brought industry voices together
to consider how institutions can move forward with technology while maintaining the trust and
resilience on which financial services depend.
About FINNOVEX
FINNOVEX is a global platform organised by Exibex Group, bringing together financial services
leaders, technology providers and industry experts to discuss the future of finance through
conferences, executive roundtables and industry recognition.
Media enquiries: Zaiba Ayesha/ Maryam Bayan
...
+971 58 551 8437 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
bringing together banking and financial services leaders for a day of discussion on the
technologies, decisions and partnerships shaping the future of finance.
Alfa-Bank, the event's Diamond Sponsor, held a prominent position in the programme. Dmitry
Ruzanov, Head of the Model Development Department, FRM, delivered a keynote titled
“Governing AI at Scale: The Strategic Blueprint of the Largest Private Bank in Russia”. His
keynote address placed the governance of artificial intelligence at the heart of the conversation,
reflecting the growing importance of responsible oversight as banks deploy AI across
increasingly complex operations.
Alfa-Bank's participation was further recognised at the FINNOVEX Awards, where it received
the AI Leadership Award. The recognition was a highlight of the chapter's awards programme,
celebrating leadership in a field that is reshaping how financial institutions operate and serve
their customers.
The discussion continued in the panel“When AI Becomes a Systemic Risk: Is the Always
On Bank Ready?”, moderated by Ramkumar Balasubramaniam, CFO MEA at Barclays. The
session explored the questions financial institutions face as AI becomes more deeply embedded
in banking and the resilience of always-on services becomes increasingly important.
Sardine, a Gold Sponsor of FINNOVEX Middle East, also contributed to the programme.
Maryam Saeed, Global Head of Growth, delivered a keynote titled“Fighting the Good Fight:
Mankind vs. Machine”, bringing the role of technology and the challenges facing the financial
ecosystem into focus.
Across the programme, participants exchanged perspectives on the opportunities and
responsibilities that come with financial innovation. The chapter brought industry voices together
to consider how institutions can move forward with technology while maintaining the trust and
resilience on which financial services depend.
About FINNOVEX
FINNOVEX is a global platform organised by Exibex Group, bringing together financial services
leaders, technology providers and industry experts to discuss the future of finance through
conferences, executive roundtables and industry recognition.
Media enquiries: Zaiba Ayesha/ Maryam Bayan
...
+971 58 551 8437 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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