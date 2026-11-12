Custom Patch Smith LLC Launches Bulk Custom Embroidered Patches With Free Mockup And Free USA Delivery
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cheyenne, Wyoming - Custom Patch Smith LLC, an online custom patches store founded in 2023, has launched bulk custom embroidered patches with a free mockup and free delivery across the USA.
Customers can order embroidered, chenille, woven, PVC, printed and leather patches, plus keychains, lapel pins, challenge coins and labels. There are no minimums, and every order includes a free mockup and a free quote.
Bulk pricing is available for larger orders. Embroidered patches start from about $0.80 each for a 2x2-inch patch at 1,000 pieces. On the same basis, printed patches are about $0.60 each, chenille patches about $1.30 each, PVC patches about $1.40 each, and woven patches about $1.54 each.
Every order includes free delivery across the USA and is covered by a 100% money-back guarantee.
About Custom Patch Smith
Custom Patch Smith is an online custom patches store offering embroidered, chenille, woven, PVC, printed and leather patches, plus keychains, lapel pins, challenge coins and labels. The company offers a free mockup, a free quote, no minimums, free delivery across the USA, and a 100% money-back guarantee.
Custom Patch Smith LLC is based at 1021 E Lincolnway Suite #10814, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001, United States. Phone: +1 307 206 5579. Website:
Customers can order embroidered, chenille, woven, PVC, printed and leather patches, plus keychains, lapel pins, challenge coins and labels. There are no minimums, and every order includes a free mockup and a free quote.
Bulk pricing is available for larger orders. Embroidered patches start from about $0.80 each for a 2x2-inch patch at 1,000 pieces. On the same basis, printed patches are about $0.60 each, chenille patches about $1.30 each, PVC patches about $1.40 each, and woven patches about $1.54 each.
Every order includes free delivery across the USA and is covered by a 100% money-back guarantee.
About Custom Patch Smith
Custom Patch Smith is an online custom patches store offering embroidered, chenille, woven, PVC, printed and leather patches, plus keychains, lapel pins, challenge coins and labels. The company offers a free mockup, a free quote, no minimums, free delivery across the USA, and a 100% money-back guarantee.
Custom Patch Smith LLC is based at 1021 E Lincolnway Suite #10814, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001, United States. Phone: +1 307 206 5579. Website:
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