Primior Identifies Six Tests For Evaluating An Opportunity Zone Real Estate Deal

MENAFN - GetNews)"The first test is defensible basis. Primior examines whether the purchase price and total project cost leave room for construction risk, financing changes and weaker market conditions. A tax benefit cannot correct an inflated acquisition price."Primior Holdings Inc. (OTC: PTKN) is outlining six investment tests designed to keep the real estate, rather than the tax incentive, at the center of an Opportunity Zone decision.

IRVINE, CA – November 12, 2026 - Primior Holdings Inc. (OTC: PTKN) is outlining six investment tests designed to keep the real estate, rather than the tax incentive, at the center of an Opportunity Zone decision.

The first test is defensible basis. Primior examines whether the purchase price and total project cost leave room for construction risk, financing changes and weaker market conditions. A tax benefit cannot correct an inflated acquisition price.

The second test is verified tract status. Investors should confirm the census tract, designation period, property-acquisition date and applicable transition rules through authoritative sources. Eligibility, state recommendation and final Treasury certification are not interchangeable.

The third test is durable demand. Housing, hospitality, retail, industrial and mixed-use projects each need evidence that real people or businesses will use the finished property.

The fourth test is execution control. Primior favors opportunities where the sponsor can influence planning, development, leasing, operations and asset management. A project becomes harder to underwrite when its success depends almost entirely on market appreciation.

The fifth test is a realistic capital plan. Construction costs, debt terms, reserves, working capital, lease-up timing and refinancing assumptions should connect to current bids, contracts and credible schedules.

The sixth test is long-term alignment. Opportunity Zone strategies can require investors to hold an illiquid position for years. The property, fund structure, manager authority, fees and investor expectations should be appropriate for that time horizon.

These tests are part of Primior's published California Opportunity Zone investment criteria. They reflect Primior's broader approach of buying real assets at a supportable basis and creating value through development and operations.

The six tests do not predict investment results or determine tax qualification. They give investors a practical way to separate a potentially sound real estate plan from a weak project being marketed primarily around tax savings.

Primior encourages prospective investors to review the applicable offering documents, sponsor track record, conflicts, fees, construction risks and downside scenarios with independent advisors before committing capital.

About Primior

Founded in 2012, Primior is an investment firm focused on value investing across real estate, private equity, and public equity. The firm combines disciplined investment selection with integrated capabilities spanning asset management, development, capital formation, and digital ownership infrastructure through Gaia. Primior's mission is to identify, acquire, and support assets and businesses with strong fundamentals, durable cash-flow potential, and the ability to create long-term value through disciplined execution.

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