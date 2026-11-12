The Pagan Law Firm Explores Cerebral Palsy And Birth Complications

MENAFN - GetNews) The Pagan Law Firm outlines questions families can ask after a cerebral palsy diagnosis and explains when birth complications may warrant a medical malpractice review.

NEW YORK - November 12, 2026 - The Pagan Law Firm, P.C., a New York City law firm that handles medical malpractice and birth injury matters, is sharing information to help families understand the medical circumstances surrounding a cerebral palsy diagnosis. The firm's overview focuses on questions parents can raise with their child's care team and when they may wish to consult a medical malpractice attorney in NYC. A cerebral palsy diagnosis alone does not establish that medical malpractice occurred.

Can birth complications cause cerebral palsy?

Cerebral palsy is a group of conditions that affect movement, balance and posture. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can result from atypical brain development or damage to the developing brain before, during or after birth. The CDC notes that a lack of oxygen during birth accounts for a small share of cases and that the specific cause is unknown in many cases.

When a child had complications around delivery, families may understandably wonder whether those events contributed to the diagnosis. The timing of a complication is one piece of information. Clinicians may also consider the pregnancy history, the newborn's condition after delivery and findings from later examinations or imaging. A complication can occur even when appropriate care was provided. Determining whether an injury could have been prevented, and is the result of medical malpractice, requires a review of the circumstances and the care provided.

What can parents ask their child's care team?

A conversation with the child's pediatrician or treating specialist can help families separate what is known about the diagnosis from what remains uncertain. Parents may wish to ask:



What findings support the diagnosis, and what do they suggest about when the brain developed differently or was injured?

Were any complications documented during pregnancy, labor, delivery or newborn care that may help explain those findings?

Are there other possible explanations, and would additional records or a specialist review help clarify them? What follow up, developmental services or referrals should the family discuss now?

Families may also ask the care team to walk through the sequence of events in plain language. The records that help reconstruct that timeline can include prenatal notes, fetal monitoring records, delivery notes, newborn assessments and imaging reports. A question about the cause can remain open while the child's care team addresses current needs.

When might a birth injury attorney review be appropriate?

Families may wish to speak with an NYC birth injury lawyer if they have specific questions about how a documented complication was recognized or managed. For example, a family may want to understand when a concern was first recorded, how the care team responded and whether a different response could have changed the outcome.

In New York, a medical malpractice claim generally requires evidence that a provider departed from accepted medical practice and that the departure was a proximate cause of the injury. An NYC cerebral palsy attorney can explain how those questions apply to the available records and whether a qualified medical expert's review may help assess the care. The review may also identify gaps in the record or findings that point to another explanation.

About The Pagan Law Firm

The Pagan Law Firm, P.C., is based in New York City and represents clients in medical malpractice and personal injury matters, including claims involving birth injuries. The firm's office is located at 805 Third Avenue, Suite 1205, New York, NY 10022. More information is available at thepaganlawfirm.