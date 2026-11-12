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Jordan's Ambassador To Vietnam Presents Credentials


Date: 2026-11-12 08:38:07

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Hanoi, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- Saed Radaideh presented his credentials to Vietnamese President and Communist Party General Secretary To Lam as Jordan's resident ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Vietnam during a ceremony in Hanoi.

Radaideh conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah II's greetings to the president and His Majesty's wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Vietnamese people.

President To Lam asked the ambassador to convey his greetings and appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah II and expressed interest in developing bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest.

Vietnam's foreign minister and other government officials attended the ceremony.

//Petra// AO

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Jordan News Agency

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