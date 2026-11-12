Army Chief Opens New Buildings Of Martyr King Abdullah Ibn Al Hussein Infantry School

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 12 (Petra)-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Majdi Mohammad Harasis, on Thursday inaugurated the new facilities of Martyr King Abdullah ibn Al Hussein Infantry School.

In presence of several senior officers from the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) the Arab Army, Harasis was briefed from the school's commander on its establishment, its development stages, the current training programs, and future plans to enhance the training process.

These plans aim to improve proficiency of Jordan's infantry personnel, aimed to continously align with the requirements of modern military training.

Touring the new buildings and their venues, the army chief inspected the equipment, which was installed, in accordance with the latest technical and engineering standards.

He called for constantly developing the training system, providing the necessary resources, and raising the operational readiness of JAF's personnel to execute their various duties and missions with "efficiency and competence." The inauguration is part of the JAF General Command's "broader" strategy to develop and modernize the JAF's infrastructure across various formations and units.

The project was executed by Arab Construction and Contracting Company, under the supervision of of the Military Housing Directorate.

//Petra// AG