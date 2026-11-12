Lower House Speaker Stresses Workers' Rights, Workplace Safety

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Ibrahim Tarawneh on Thursday stressed the importance of protecting workers' rights and ensuring safe working conditions, highlighting the role of labor unions in safeguarding their members' interests and supporting the national economy.

During a meeting with Khaled Fanatseh, president of the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions, and heads of labor unions, Tarawneh reaffirmed the Lower House's openness to engaging with unions and other sectors to hear their concerns and demands.

Fanatseh and the union leaders congratulated Tarawneh on his election as Lower House speaker and expressed appreciation for Parliament's role in addressing national and labor issues.

They also raised concerns about workers' rights, occupational health and safety, and measures to develop trade union activities and strengthen their institutions.

//Petra// AJ