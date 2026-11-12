GAM Demolishes Six Buildings For Amman Expansion Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Thursday completed the demolition of six buildings as part of the fifth phase of the Mahatta area redevelopment project, paving the way for the expansion of Upper Army Street to improve traffic flow and ease congestion at a major gateway to the capital.

GAM said the demolitions were carried out in agreement with property owners after compensation was provided. The broader redevelopment plan involves demolishing approximately 100 buildings during its first six phases.

The municipality said the work was completed in accordance with public safety standards, with no injuries or damage to neighboring buildings reported. Municipal crews immediately began clearing debris and preparing the site for road expansion.

The fifth and sixth phases of the project are scheduled for implementation in 2027 under the comprehensive urban development plan for the Mahatta area.

The fifth phase includes upgrading Prince Rashid Street, widening Upper Army Street, constructing a stormwater drainage network, and improving lighting, sidewalks, and road surfaces. It also involves adding a traffic lane and developing urban spaces to improve the area's appearance and road safety.

As a precaution, GAM evacuated neighboring buildings for four days. A public safety committee inspected the buildings before and after demolition to assess their structural integrity.

GAM and the Traffic Department urged motorists and residents to use alternative routes, avoid the demolition site, and follow safety instructions until debris removal is completed.

The redevelopment project also forms part of the recently launched Amman Tourist Walkway – Downtown initiative, which aims to connect historical and traditional sites in downtown Amman with the Ain Ghazal archaeological site while improving one of the city's main visitor entrances.

//Petra// AJ