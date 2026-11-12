Jordan, Qatar Discuss Green Investment, Climate Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- Environment Minister Ayman Suleiman and his Qatari counterpart discussed expanding cooperation in the green economy, investment in sustainable energy projects, and nature reserve management during talks on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31).

Suleiman met Qatar's Minister of Environment and Climate Change Abdullah Al Subaie to explore partnerships in sectors of shared priority.

The talks covered exchanges of expertise in managing nature reserves and building capacity for climate action to support sustainable development and address climate change.

The ministers called for closer Arab coordination and unified positions on environmental and climate issues on the international agenda.

They said this would strengthen Arab countries' access to climate financing mechanisms and help direct investment toward priority projects that address regional needs and environmental challenges.

Both emphasized the importance of continuing to exchange expertise and strengthening bilateral and regional partnerships to support the transition to a green economy and advance climate and sustainable development goals in Jordan and Qatar.

//Petra// AO