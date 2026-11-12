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Executive Instructions For Municipal, GAM Council Elections Take Effect


Date: 2026-11-12 08:37:59

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 12 (Petra) – The Official Gazette on Thursday published the Cabinet's approval of a set of executive instructions to help conduct the 2026 municipal and Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Council elections.

Under these executive guidelines, mechanisms are set to accredit local and international observers, form committees to oversee the electoral process for the 2026 municipal and GAM Council elections.

Additionally, executive instructions were released to accredit local and international journalists, media workers, photographers, technicians, and staff from print, broadcast, and digital media organizations to cover these elections.

//Petra// AG

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Jordan News Agency

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