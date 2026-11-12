Tyson Fury And Anthony Joshua To Headline Cardiff Boxing Event

By Alimat Aliyeva

The undercard for the highly anticipated heavyweight boxing showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has been announced, with several notable bouts set to feature on the event's programme.

The fights are scheduled to take place on December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The headline attraction will see British heavyweight stars Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua go head-to-head in one of the most eagerly awaited matchups in professional boxing.

Another major attraction on the card will feature American heavyweight Deontay Wilder, a former World Boxing Council (WBC) champion, taking on undefeated Australian fighter Jai Opetaia.

The event will also showcase several other heavyweight contests. Martin Bakole is scheduled to face Solomon Adebayor, while D'Mezion Vanhouter will take on Michael Essomba.

The addition of these bouts is expected to add further excitement to an already high-profile boxing event, bringing together established names and emerging fighters from different countries.

With several compelling matchups on the programme, the December 11 event is set to attract considerable attention from boxing fans around the world.

The Fury-Joshua showdown remains the main attraction of the evening, as the two British heavyweights prepare to share the ring in a blockbuster encounter in Cardiff.