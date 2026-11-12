Bundesbank Flags Persistent Risks to German Financial Stability
(MENAFN) Germany's financial stability continues to face significant threats from geopolitical uncertainty, elevated asset prices and mounting financial pressure on businesses, the country's central bank warned Thursday.
In its 2026 Financial Stability Report, the Bundesbank said the country's financial system remained resilient but continued to face weaknesses linked to property lending, increasing public debt and the expanding private credit market.
The central bank also cautioned that artificial intelligence and hybrid threats were increasing the potential for cyberattacks against essential financial services.
During the report's presentation in Frankfurt, Bundesbank Executive Board member Michael Theurer emphasized the need for financial institutions to maintain adequate resilience, accessible capital reserves and dependable data to manage future shocks.
He noted that high valuations in stock markets and corporate bonds, alongside narrow risk premiums, could leave financial markets exposed to abrupt changes in investor confidence and potentially trigger sharp, disorderly price declines.
Financial difficulties among German companies were also putting increasing pressure on banks, as monthly corporate insolvencies climbed to their highest level since 2014.
Rising borrowing costs have further intensified these challenges, particularly for businesses seeking to refinance loans originally secured when interest rates were lower.
Although banks have so far managed to absorb the worsening conditions, Theurer warned that continued economic weakness and structural problems were placing growing pressure on their balance sheets.
German lenders still benefit from strong net interest income and maintain sound capital and liquidity levels. Nevertheless, a significant deterioration in economic and financial conditions could expose the sector to greater strain.
The Bundesbank also pointed to vulnerabilities in residential property financing. Nearly 40% of newly issued housing loans in the second quarter involved borrowing that exceeded 90% of the property's value.
Meanwhile, almost 11% of these loans were larger than the value of the properties used to secure them.
The commercial real estate sector also faces persistent risks, with possible interest rate increases and selling pressure from property funds potentially driving prices lower.
Withdrawals from Germany's open-ended property funds have accelerated since mid-2023, leading some investment vehicles to suspend or limit redemptions. Any forced property disposals could place additional downward pressure on the commercial real estate market.
Theurer further advocated steps to reduce banks' concentrated exposure to individual sovereign borrowers, suggesting additional capital requirements or limits on such exposures.
He also called on policymakers to streamline financial regulations while preserving the banking sector's resilience and ensuring institutions can access their capital buffers more easily during periods of financial stress.
Improved data sharing and stronger supervision of investment funds and private credit providers were also identified as necessary measures to prevent financial vulnerabilities from spreading throughout the broader system.
In its 2026 Financial Stability Report, the Bundesbank said the country's financial system remained resilient but continued to face weaknesses linked to property lending, increasing public debt and the expanding private credit market.
The central bank also cautioned that artificial intelligence and hybrid threats were increasing the potential for cyberattacks against essential financial services.
During the report's presentation in Frankfurt, Bundesbank Executive Board member Michael Theurer emphasized the need for financial institutions to maintain adequate resilience, accessible capital reserves and dependable data to manage future shocks.
He noted that high valuations in stock markets and corporate bonds, alongside narrow risk premiums, could leave financial markets exposed to abrupt changes in investor confidence and potentially trigger sharp, disorderly price declines.
Financial difficulties among German companies were also putting increasing pressure on banks, as monthly corporate insolvencies climbed to their highest level since 2014.
Rising borrowing costs have further intensified these challenges, particularly for businesses seeking to refinance loans originally secured when interest rates were lower.
Although banks have so far managed to absorb the worsening conditions, Theurer warned that continued economic weakness and structural problems were placing growing pressure on their balance sheets.
German lenders still benefit from strong net interest income and maintain sound capital and liquidity levels. Nevertheless, a significant deterioration in economic and financial conditions could expose the sector to greater strain.
The Bundesbank also pointed to vulnerabilities in residential property financing. Nearly 40% of newly issued housing loans in the second quarter involved borrowing that exceeded 90% of the property's value.
Meanwhile, almost 11% of these loans were larger than the value of the properties used to secure them.
The commercial real estate sector also faces persistent risks, with possible interest rate increases and selling pressure from property funds potentially driving prices lower.
Withdrawals from Germany's open-ended property funds have accelerated since mid-2023, leading some investment vehicles to suspend or limit redemptions. Any forced property disposals could place additional downward pressure on the commercial real estate market.
Theurer further advocated steps to reduce banks' concentrated exposure to individual sovereign borrowers, suggesting additional capital requirements or limits on such exposures.
He also called on policymakers to streamline financial regulations while preserving the banking sector's resilience and ensuring institutions can access their capital buffers more easily during periods of financial stress.
Improved data sharing and stronger supervision of investment funds and private credit providers were also identified as necessary measures to prevent financial vulnerabilities from spreading throughout the broader system.
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