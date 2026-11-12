Meloni Calls for Political Cooperation After Bomb Threats Disrupt Italian Schools
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged political parties to work together on Thursday after meeting opposition representatives to address a series of cyber-related security incidents that disrupted schools and raised concerns over the country's ability to counter digital threats.
The talks took place at Palazzo Chigi, one day after approximately 6,000 schools received anonymous emails containing bomb threats. The messages prompted evacuations, security inspections and widespread concern before authorities concluded that there was no specific danger. Further threats targeting educational institutions were reported on Thursday.
Meloni informed opposition leaders that the government wanted to exchange information about the recent incidents, including hacking activities and fraudulent bomb alerts sent to schools. Participants said she clarified that the meeting was not meant to replace a formal parliamentary briefing and called for cooperation among political forces.
The meeting included Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein, Five Star Movement leader Giuseppe Conte, Nicola Fratoianni, Angelo Bonelli, Matteo Renzi, Riccardo Magi, Carlo Calenda and Edoardo Ziello. Deputy Prime Ministers Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini also attended, alongside several senior government ministers.
Following the discussions, opposition representatives expressed readiness to cooperate but called on the government to provide further information and present specific measures.
"We welcome the discussion, but it must continue in the appropriate venues, namely parliament and COPASIR," Schlein said, referring to the parliamentary committee responsible for intelligence oversight. She reaffirmed the opposition's willingness to work together but warned that it would not give the government a "blank check."
Conte also expressed "maximum willingness" to cooperate, while insisting that the government should take the lead in developing concrete proposals.
"The country was brought to a standstill yesterday by emails. We cannot allow that," he said, calling for clearer procedures and more rapid efforts to reinforce cybersecurity protections.
Fratoianni, who leads the Left Ecology and Freedom party within the Green-Left Alliance, said opposition representatives questioned why authorities had failed to prevent the email campaign despite similar incidents occurring previously. He also called for greater investment in cybersecurity.
The government has described the incidents as part of a wider pattern of cyber threats and disinformation campaigns intended to spread disruption and uncertainty.
Schools resumed their normal operations on Thursday.
The talks took place at Palazzo Chigi, one day after approximately 6,000 schools received anonymous emails containing bomb threats. The messages prompted evacuations, security inspections and widespread concern before authorities concluded that there was no specific danger. Further threats targeting educational institutions were reported on Thursday.
Meloni informed opposition leaders that the government wanted to exchange information about the recent incidents, including hacking activities and fraudulent bomb alerts sent to schools. Participants said she clarified that the meeting was not meant to replace a formal parliamentary briefing and called for cooperation among political forces.
The meeting included Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein, Five Star Movement leader Giuseppe Conte, Nicola Fratoianni, Angelo Bonelli, Matteo Renzi, Riccardo Magi, Carlo Calenda and Edoardo Ziello. Deputy Prime Ministers Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini also attended, alongside several senior government ministers.
Following the discussions, opposition representatives expressed readiness to cooperate but called on the government to provide further information and present specific measures.
"We welcome the discussion, but it must continue in the appropriate venues, namely parliament and COPASIR," Schlein said, referring to the parliamentary committee responsible for intelligence oversight. She reaffirmed the opposition's willingness to work together but warned that it would not give the government a "blank check."
Conte also expressed "maximum willingness" to cooperate, while insisting that the government should take the lead in developing concrete proposals.
"The country was brought to a standstill yesterday by emails. We cannot allow that," he said, calling for clearer procedures and more rapid efforts to reinforce cybersecurity protections.
Fratoianni, who leads the Left Ecology and Freedom party within the Green-Left Alliance, said opposition representatives questioned why authorities had failed to prevent the email campaign despite similar incidents occurring previously. He also called for greater investment in cybersecurity.
The government has described the incidents as part of a wider pattern of cyber threats and disinformation campaigns intended to spread disruption and uncertainty.
Schools resumed their normal operations on Thursday.
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