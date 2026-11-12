Macron Calls for Unified European Vision on Ukraine Security
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron urged European countries on Thursday to establish a common position on Ukraine and the continent’s future security, emphasizing the importance of presenting a coordinated peace proposal and security framework.
"Today, what is most important is for Europe to have a clear and united vision of what it wants for Ukraine and for itself," Macron told reporters before the European Political Community summit in Dublin.
He said Europe’s priorities included continuing to provide Ukraine with military support and financial assistance while working toward solutions to end the conflict. He also stressed that European countries should take the initiative in restarting dialogue with Russia.
"Europe is very clear about its support for Ukraine. We must now clarify our own position on what our peace proposal is and what a future security architecture should look like," Macron added.
The French president highlighted the importance of a proposed declaration and charter setting out shared principles for Europe's future security arrangements.
"At a time when many would like to see Europe excluded from discussions concerning its security and stability, this declaration is extremely important because it builds on everything we have done over the past decade," Macron underscored.
He also pointed to ongoing cooperation among European countries on joint security measures, warning that democracy faces increasing challenges from information attacks, manipulation and foreign interference.
Macron further voiced "deep concern" over a recent series of bomb alerts and threats across the region, which disrupted air and rail services in several countries.
"We are, of course, remaining extremely vigilant (...) As I speak, we do not have sufficiently established evidence to make an attribution. Therefore, at this stage, we cannot say that foreign powers are behind these calls," he added.
"Today, what is most important is for Europe to have a clear and united vision of what it wants for Ukraine and for itself," Macron told reporters before the European Political Community summit in Dublin.
He said Europe’s priorities included continuing to provide Ukraine with military support and financial assistance while working toward solutions to end the conflict. He also stressed that European countries should take the initiative in restarting dialogue with Russia.
"Europe is very clear about its support for Ukraine. We must now clarify our own position on what our peace proposal is and what a future security architecture should look like," Macron added.
The French president highlighted the importance of a proposed declaration and charter setting out shared principles for Europe's future security arrangements.
"At a time when many would like to see Europe excluded from discussions concerning its security and stability, this declaration is extremely important because it builds on everything we have done over the past decade," Macron underscored.
He also pointed to ongoing cooperation among European countries on joint security measures, warning that democracy faces increasing challenges from information attacks, manipulation and foreign interference.
Macron further voiced "deep concern" over a recent series of bomb alerts and threats across the region, which disrupted air and rail services in several countries.
"We are, of course, remaining extremely vigilant (...) As I speak, we do not have sufficiently established evidence to make an attribution. Therefore, at this stage, we cannot say that foreign powers are behind these calls," he added.
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