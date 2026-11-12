How Can You Save On National Parks, Cruises & Experiential Tours This Black Friday And Cyber Monday?

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Xanterra Travel Collection® offers up to 50% off national park lodges, historic rail, resorts, tours and small-ship cruises during its Thankful for Travel Sale, Nov. 18 – Dec. 2, 2026

Fast Facts



Offer: Up to 50% off, limited time

Who: Xanterra Travel Collection®

Campaign: Thankful for Travel Sale

Sale dates: Wednesday, Nov. 18 – Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026, including Black Friday (Nov. 27) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 30)

Featured experiences: National park stays, historic rail travel, resorts, immersive tours, small-ship cruises and more Website:

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanterra Travel Collection® is offering up to 50% off national park lodging, historic rail journeys, resorts, tours and small-ship cruises during its annual Thankful for Travel Sale, running Wednesday, Nov. 18, through Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026. The sale window includes Black Friday (Nov. 27) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 30).

How much can you save during the Thankful for Travel Sale?

Travelers can save up to 50% on limited-time offers across the Xanterra Travel Collection® portfolio of national park lodges, a historic railway, resorts, tour companies and a small-ship cruise line. Offers are valid for 2026 and 2027 trips, date exclusions apply. Full offer details are at .

What can you book during the sale?

Travelers can book national park stays, historic rail journeys, resorts, immersive tours and small-ship cruises. The sale also works for gift-giving: some of the best gifts aren't things you unwrap, but experiences you share.

Which Xanterra Travel Collection® brands are included?



National park lodges: Grand Canyon National Park Lodges, Yellowstone National Park Lodges and Glacier National Park Lodges

Arizona hotels and rail: Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel (Williams, Ariz.), The Grand Hotel at The Grand Canyon and Grand Canyon Hotel & Suites (Tusayan, Ariz.)

California desert resort: The Oasis at Death Valley (Death Valley, Calif.)

Cruises and tours: Windstar Cruises, Holiday Vacations and VBT | Country Walkers Affiliated resorts: The Broadmoor (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Sea Island (Georgia coast)

What does Xanterra Travel Collection® say about the sale?

“Travel has a unique ability to bring people together and create memories that families and friends continue to share for years,” said Andrew Heltzel, Chief Commercial Officer, Xanterra Travel Collection®.“The Thankful for Travel Sale celebrates those experiences while giving travelers the opportunity to save on extraordinary adventures.”

How do you book?

Visit for full details and booking. Book early: availability is limited, and popular dates fill fast.

About Xanterra Travel Collection®

Known for its“Legendary Hospitality with a Softer Footprint®,” Xanterra Travel Collection ® provides A World of Unforgettable Experiences® through its operations in national parks, including lodges, restaurants, tours, and activities, as well as through its ownership of resorts, a cruise line, a railway, and tour companies. Xanterra has operations in Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Glacier, and Rocky Mountain National Parks, and Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Xanterra Travel Collection®also owns and operates Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel in Williams, Ariz., The Grand Hotel and The Grand Canyon Hotel & Suites in Tusayan, Ariz., The Oasis at Death Valley in Death Valley Calif., Windstar Cruises, Holiday Vacations, VBT | Country Walkers. Xanterra is also affiliated with two Forbes Five-Star Resorts, The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, CO and Sea Island on the coast of Georgia.

PR Contact:

TURNER PR

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