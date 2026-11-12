Attention Long-Term Shareholders Of Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) And Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT): Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims On Your Behalf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB).

What is This Investigation About? This investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other alleged misconduct by certain officers and directors of the Company.

Current Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) shareholders who have held Coastal shares since prior to October 28, 2024, are encouraged visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever.

What is Alleged? A recently filed federal securities fraud class action alleges that Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB), through certain of its current and former executives, made materially false and misleading statements concerning the growth and credit quality of Coastal's CCBX business, the adequacy of the Company's risk-management and credit-monitoring practices, and the credit protections provided by CCBX partner indemnification agreements. Specifically, that complaint alleges that, while Coastal represented that CCBX growth was being pursued in a disciplined manner with an emphasis on credit quality and risk management, defendants failed to disclose that: 1) the credit quality of a substantial CCBX partner loan portfolio consisting of approximately $500 million in loans , or nearly 23% of all CCBX loans, had materially deteriorated; 2) the deterioration exposed Coastal to significant credit losses despite representations concerning the protections provided by CCBX partner indemnification agreements; and 3) Coastal's risk-management and credit-monitoring practices were allegedly inadequate to identify, properly account for and mitigate the deterioration and resulting risks.

The truth was revealed when, on July 30, 2026 , Coastal announced its second-quarter 2026 financial results and reported a surprise GAAP net loss of $42.1 million , driven primarily by a $68.8 million credit expense associated with a single CCBX partner relationship. Coastal also disclosed that the affected portfolio consisted of approximately $ 500 million in underlying loans , together with the related reimbursement exposure. The complaint additionally alleges that Chief Executive Officer Eric M. Sprink sold approximately $12 million of Coastal common stock during the Class Period, while former CFO Joel Edwards sold approximately $3.8 million. It is alleged that those sales occurred before the deterioration of the CCBX partner portfolio and Coastal's resulting exposure were disclosed to investors.

What Can You Do Now? If you have owned Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) shares since prior to October 28, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. #CoastalFinancial #CCB $CCB

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether Erasca's directors and senior executives maintained appropriate oversight, disclosure controls, compliance procedures, and risk-management systems relating to the Company's public statements concerning ERAS-0015, a pan-RAS molecular glue candidate being developed for the treatment of RAS-mutant solid tumors.

If you are a current Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder who has held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call us at 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities class action Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS), through certain of its officers, made materially misleading statements and omissions concerning ERAS-0015. Among other things, the underlying class action complaint alleges that: Erasca publicly promoted ERAS-0015 as a potential "best-in-class" therapy and made repeated comparisons between ERAS-0015 and Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236; the Company's public disclosures allegedly relied upon improper comparisons to RMC-6236; Erasca allegedly faced intellectual property, patent, and trade-secret-related risks associated with those comparisons and related disclosures; investors allegedly were not adequately informed of those risks; and certain positive statements regarding ERAS-0015 allegedly lacked a reasonable basis when made.

On April 27, 2026, Erasca disclosed that it had received correspondence from counsel for Revolution Medicines alleging, among other things, patent infringement, trade-secret-related issues, and allegedly improper comparative statements concerning ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236. Later that same day, Erasca disclosed preliminary Phase 1 clinical data regarding ERAS-0015 and reported that one patient who received ERAS-0015 had died after experiencing pneumonitis that progressed following withdrawal of supportive care. The Company also disclosed that comparisons between ERAS-0015 and other product candidates were based on cross-study analyses rather than head-to-head clinical trials and that such comparisons were inherently limited. Following these disclosures, Erasca's share price experienced a substantial decline.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder and have held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you can seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call us at 267-507-6085. #Erasca #ERAS $ERAS

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI):

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other corporate governance issues involving certain officers and directors of the Company.

Current O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) shareholders who have held shares since prior to March 14, 2025, are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased O-I Glass securities between March 14, 2025 and July 28, 2026 , you could participate in the class action.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed class action complaint, O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) O-I Glass was experiencing delays in achieving the targeted cost savings from its Fit to Win program; (2) O-I Glass faced higher-than-expected expenses and operational disruptions that materially offset the program's benefits; (3) O-I Glass continued to face competitive and energy-cost pressures that were impacting the Company's European operations; and; (4) As a result, certain positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading when made.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) shareholder and have held shares since before March 14, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. Alternatively, if you purchased O-I Glass securities between March 14, 2025 and July 28, 2026 , you could participate in the class action. $OI #OI #OIGlass

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) – Securities Fraud Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Current Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) shareholders who have continuously held shares since on or before September 22, 2021, are encouraged to contact Grabar Law Office regarding its investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by certain officers and directors of the Company. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? Grabar Law Office is investigating potential claims on behalf of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) arising from allegations that certain officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with materially misleading statements concerning the Company's business operations, enterprise sales strategy, product capabilities, and growth prospects.

On October 6, 2026, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois denied in its entirety a motion to dismiss a securities fraud class action against Sprout Social and certain current and former executives. Employees' Retirement System of the City of Baltimore v. Sprout Social, Inc., et al., Case No. 1:24-cv-03867 (N.D. Ill.).

In its 59-page opinion, the Court determined that the plaintiffs had adequately alleged materially false or misleading statements concerning:

Whether Sprout's inbound sales model, originally designed for smaller businesses, was effective and sustainable in acquiring larger enterprise customers;Whether Sprout's software possessed the functionality necessary to compete effectively for enterprise customers, including influencer marketing, social listening, advanced analytics, and other enterprise-grade capabilities;Whether Sprout's representations concerning relatively short enterprise sales cycles were misleading in light of allegations that enterprise sales required substantially longer periods; andWhether the Company overstated the size and sustainability of its growth opportunity arising from its partnership with Salesforce.

The Court further concluded that the plaintiffs adequately pleaded a strong inference of scienter [statements made as knowingly false or with reckless disregard for the truth], including allegations concerning executive knowledge of operational deficiencies, confidential-witness accounts, internal sales information, and insider stock transactions.

The securities complaint alleges that partial disclosures on May 2, 2023, and August 3, 2023, and further disclosures on May 2, 2024, revealed previously concealed problems with Sprout's business. The Court determined that the plaintiffs adequately pleaded loss causation in connection with these disclosures, which were accompanied by alleged stock-price declines of 12.1%, 12.3%, and 40.1%, respectively.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? Current Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) shareholders who have continuously held shares since on or before September 22, 2021, may be eligible to participate in a shareholder derivative action seeking relief on behalf of the Company, including potential corporate governance reforms and recovery of damages or other appropriate relief for the Company at no cost to them whatsoever. For more information, please visit: , contact Joshua Grabar at ... or call 267-507-6085. #SproutSocial #ShareholderRights #SPT $SPT

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

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