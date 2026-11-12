Lofty Releases Industry's First AI Index To Measure The Impact Of AI On Real Estate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data reveals Lofty AI completed 1.13 million tasks and saved agents more than 130,000 hours in October

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lofty, an award-winning AI innovator for the real estate industry, today released the Lofty AI Index for Real Estate, the industry's first AI tracker designed to quantify the amount of time saved by real estate agents who use Lofty AI. Featuring number breakdowns detailing how agents save time across tasks, based on team or brokerage size, across regions of the country, and per product, the Lofty AI Index offers the industry a clear view of quantifiable AI results. Grounded in tracking what agents actually do and how AI impacts their activity, in the month of October 2026 Lofty AI completed 1.13 million tasks and saved real estate agents across the country more than 130,000 hours. To learn more about the data and the results, visit .

According to NAR's 2026 Realtors Technology Report, 81% of agents note“saving time” as a primary reason why they adopt new technology which is why AI has been hailed as a gamechanger for the real estate industry. Eliminating much of the manual task-oriented work that keeps agents distracted from big revenue generating activities is an appealing proposition. And yet, once implemented, few real estate professionals can say exactly how AI delivers results in a tangible way.

Lofty's AI Index closes that gap by counting what AI did, pricing the activity in minutes as compared to how long it takes an agent to execute manually, and calculating the hours saved across products (including three AI agents and Lofty Cowork). With conservative estimates, the first iteration of the Index assessed usage during October 2026 and found 1.13 million tasks were completed by AI saving agents 131,248 hours by handling follow-ups, social media posts, homeowner check-ins, and CRM updates.

Additional October 2026 Lofty AI Index Findings:



Large brokerages saved 36% of hours on social media marketing

Agents in Michigan saved more time than agents in any other region

387,824 leads received a follow-up text or email from AI

Solo agents saved 30% of hours planning their day

Users saved nearly 16,000 hours on writing and posting social content Lofty Homeowner Agent saved agents nearly 30,000 hours in keeping past clients and potential homeowners as warm leads



“Every AI vendor touts the time-saving nature of their AI product, but almost none of them show the data to confirm that what they say is true. We decided to eliminate the smoke and mirrors surrounding AI results and create measurable clarity by creating the Lofty AI Index. Each month we'll put a number to the AI impact, show the calculations, and stand behind it,” said Joe Chen, CEO of Lofty.“As the industry evaluates how and when to invest in AI, Lofty will continue to not only provide the proven AI innovations that streamline how agents, teams, and brokerages work but eliminate the mystery shrouding AI and showcase its measurable impact on real estate businesses of every size.”

About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) is transforming how the real estate industry leverages AI with an agentic AI operating system (AOS) designed to help real estate brokerages and their agents dramatically increase productivity and accelerate business growth. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty is consistently recognized as an award-winning AI innovator. For more information on how Lofty is leading the real estate industry through the agentic AI evolution, visit lofty.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Julie Crotty Attune Communications...