Funnel Expands Fabric Integration Partners, Giving Multifamily Operators Control And Choice In Their Technology Stack

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Connected tools across maintenance, fraud prevention, websites, and furniture rental join dozens of solutions in the Funnel Fabric ecosystem

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funnel, multifamily's first front-office-only AI platform, today announced its latest line-up of Fabric partnerships, bringing together providers across maintenance, fraud prevention, property websites, and furniture rental.

Funnel Fabric reflects the company's commitment to an open ecosystem: Operators can bring the tools they trust into Funnel's front-office platform rather than building their technology stack around a single vendor. By connecting teams, AI, data, and workflows, Fabric helps operators create more connected experiences for renters and residents.

“AI is changing so quickly that no one can predict which tools will be best for your business even a year from now. When you depend on a single provider to deliver everything, you're also depending on that provider to keep pace with every change,” said Nikki Hand, Chief Product Officer of Funnel.“With an open ecosystem, you can keep the tools that work for you and adapt as your needs and technology evolve. That's what Funnel Fabric is about.”

“We want to use the best tools for our business without making our teams jump between platforms or slow down the experience for renters. Funnel Fabric allows us to orchestrate best-in-class solutions through one connected tech stack, so we can operate with more flexibility,” said Mick Hix, Vice President of Property Management, Northwood Ravin.“We're excited about what that makes possible for our teams and the people looking for a home.”

The newly announced partners include the following:



CORT - Take some of the stress out of moving. Residents can purchase CORT furniture rentals directly from their Funnel move-in checklist, giving them flexibility to furnish their new home.

HappyCo - Connect leasing and maintenance teams through shared resident context. With conversational AI, turn resident texts and calls into complete work orders and give technicians key details, including renewal status and resident sentiment, before they arrive. Leasing teams stay informed within Funnel.

Resi - Meet renters where they shop by connecting Resi-powered websites to Funnel's application experience. Detailed attribution and customer journey tracking help your team understand what drives leases and make smarter marketing decisions.

Snappt - Verify applicants' income and identity before they submit with VerifyMyWay, now embedded in Funnel's Online Leasing. Meet applicants where they are with flexible income verification, while keeping fraud in check and moving applications toward near-instant, automated approvals. SuiteSpot - Triage, mitigate, and escalate resident maintenance requests, then create and fulfill work orders. Leasing and maintenance teams share resident history, messages, and sentiment, so leasing stays in the CRM, maintenance stays in SuiteSpot, and residents have a connected experience.



“Our mission is to create the world's best rental experience, and we are proud to work with great partners and bring our strengths together to deliver that,” said Nikki Hand, Chief Product Officer of Funnel.“CORT, HappyCo, Resi, Snappt, and SuiteSpot each play an important role in the renter journey. We're excited to partner with them to create unbelievably amazing resident experiences, from searching for a new home to choosing furniture and managing maintenance requests.”

Funnel Fabric supports a range of integration approaches, including APIs, webhooks, and MCP connectors. Funnel is excited to roll out these partnerships over the coming months and put the power in its customers' hands.

Learn more about Funnel's approach to partnership and an open technology ecosystem.

About Funnel

Funnel is multifamily's first front-office-only AI platform, proven by the most advanced operators in the industry and democratizing the new operating model of centralization and AI for all. The platform orchestrates AI, people, and workflows across every property in a portfolio, and its partner-friendly ecosystem connects to the systems and LLMs multifamily leaders already run. Pairing the speed of AI with the high-value moments only humans can deliver reduces costs, improves efficiency, and standardizes execution for Funnel partners. This approach gives operators the flexibility to operate and differentiate on their own terms; Funnel powers the world's best rental experience for one in ten apartment homes.

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