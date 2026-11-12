Rooflifters Canada To Commence Major Adaptive Reuse Roof-Lifting Project In Etobicoke

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Specialized structural lifting will double clear height across 56,000 square feet, transforming former industrial manufacturing facility into a modern corporate headquarters

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROOFLIFTERS CANADA, an industry leader in structural roof lifting and industrial adaptive reuse, announced today that it will begin site mobilization next week on a flagship roof-raising project at Brockport Drive in Etobicoke.

The extensive structural modification will raise the existing roof over 56,000 square feet of warehouse space from its current 14-foot clear height to a modern 28-foot clear height. This engineered lift will double the building's functional vertical clearance and dramatically increase usable cubic storage capacity without expanding the facility's physical footprint.

The property, formerly home to a restoration and metal fabrication operations company, was recently acquired by Midland Power Inc. The site is undergoing a comprehensive retrofit to serve as Midland Power's Canadian corporate head office and central logistics hub for its expanding portfolio of commercial, residential, and outdoor power equipment brands.

Rather than pursuing costly, time-consuming demolition and ground-up reconstruction, Midland Power partnered with ROOFLIFTERS CANADA to unlock the site's vertical potential. By utilizing proprietary hydraulic lifting systems and specialized shoring technology, ROOFLIFTERS raises the existing structural steel framework intact. This technique preserves the roof deck, mechanical systems, and structural integrity while reducing construction schedules, cutting embodied carbon emissions, and eliminating substantial landfill waste.

"Raising the roof is the premier adaptive reuse strategy for older, functionally obsolete industrial buildings in land-constrained markets across the Greater Toronto Area," said a spokesperson for ROOFLIFTERS CANADA. "By taking this facility from 14 feet to 28 feet, we are delivering modern distribution capabilities while saving months of redevelopment time. We look forward to executing this transformation alongside Midland Power."

Crews and specialized hydraulic jacking equipment will deploy to the site next week, with structural lifting operations scheduled across several phases.

About ROOFLIFTERS CANADA & ROOFLIFTERS USA

ROOFLIFTERS is North America's premier structural roof-lifting contractor, specializing in raising existing roof assemblies to expand clear height for distribution centers, manufacturing plants, and retail spaces. With decades of proven engineering expertise, the company provides turnkey adaptive reuse solutions that extend building lifespans and maximize vertical real estate value.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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