Jet.AI Announces Stratgrid's Proposed Wheatland Project Could Create Hundreds Of Construction Jobs In Alberta

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) StratGrid is advancing regulatory applications coupled with its community consultation and engagement activities and plans to favor Alberta workers, contractors and suppliers

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc. (Nasdaq: JTAI) ("Jet.AI" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of high-performance GPU infrastructure and AI cloud services, today announced that StratGrid Inc. ("StratGrid") has begun stakeholder consultation on its proposed Wheatland Power Island and Digital Infrastructure Project (the "Project"), up to 240 MW of net power generation to support off-grid data infrastructure campuses in Wheatland County, Alberta. StratGrid estimates the Project could support up to 800 direct and indirect construction jobs during the course of the project. Once operating, it would be expected to employ up to 50 full-time equivalent staff over an expected multi-decade operational life cycle. Jet.AI owns approximately 15% of StratGrid through SG Canada InvestCo LLC, an investment vehicle in which Jet.AI holds a majority interest, and through this same vehicle holds an approximate 15% economic interest in the Project.

StratGrid is advancing the necessary regulatory applications and has commenced community consultation and engagement activities. It has stated that it intends to support Alberta workers, contractors, suppliers and the local community. Alberta contractors would bring local advantages and are accustomed to the province's unique environment. StratGrid expects the Project could contribute to Wheatland County's municipal and Provincial tax revenues, while supporting public services, infrastructure, and broader regional economic development.

StratGrid anticipates filing with the Alberta Utilities Commission ("AUC") in the first quarter of 2027, may begin construction as early as the third or fourth quarter of 2027, and could reach commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2028.

StratGrid is now engaging with key stakeholders, including but not limited to Indigenous communities, residents, landowners, regulators, and the County, and plans to do so throughout the Project's life.

“If approved, Wheatland could bring hundreds of construction jobs and up to 50 permanent positions to Wheatland County,” said David Sealock, CEO of StratGrid.“Alberta contractors know how to build in this province's conditions, and we would intend to put that experience to work. Alberta is home to some of the top technical and trade staff globally with transferable skill sets that can be applied to these types of projects. We look forward to hearing from the community through consultation engagement and at our open house process.”

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ: JTAI) is a technology-driven company focused on deploying artificial intelligence tools and high-performance GPU infrastructure to enhance decision-making, efficiency, and performance across complex systems. The Company is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "JTAI." To learn more, visit .

About StratGrid

StratGrid Inc. is a Calgary-based company developing natural gas-powered digital infrastructure to support growing demand for hyperscale computing. Its project are designed to combine on-site power generation with digital infrastructure, providing reliable electricity without relying on Alberta's electricity grid or passing infrastructure costs to existing ratepayers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our Company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed Wheatland Power Island and Digital Infrastructure Project, its expected generation, storage and digital infrastructure capacity, estimated capital expenditure, employment, operating life, regulatory and municipal filings and approvals, rezoning, construction start and commercial operations date, and the expected benefits from the Project. Words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include, among others: the Project has not received approval from the AUC, Wheatland County or any other authority, and may never receive it; the proposed rezoning may not be approved; stakeholder consultation may lead to design changes, delays or opposition; natural gas supply beyond current arrangements may not be secured on acceptable terms or at all; StratGrid may be unable to obtain financing for the Project on acceptable terms or at all; construction may face cost overruns, supply chain constraints, labour shortages or delays; capital expenditure, capacity, employment and schedule figures are preliminary estimates and subject to change; customers for the digital infrastructure may not be secured; water supply arrangements with Wheatland County may not be finalized; changes in Alberta energy, environmental or data centre policy may affect the Project; and Jet.AI may not realize the expected economic benefits of its interest in the Project. Jet.AI's interest is held through SG Canada InvestCo LLC, and Jet.AI does not control StratGrid or the Project. Additional risks appear in the "Risk Factors" section of Jet.AI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Jet.AI assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.

Contacts

Jet.AI Investor Relations

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

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StratGrid

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