Securetech's AI Ultraprod Signs Letter Of Intent For First U.S. 3D-Printed Residential Project In California

ROSEVILLE, MN, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTCQB: SCTH ), a diversified technology holding company advancing artificial intelligence initiatives, industrial 3D printing and manufacturing technologies, and blockchain-based digital infrastructure and assets, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, AI UltraProd, Inc. ( AIUP ), has signed a non-binding letter of intent ( LOI ) with a property owner in Concord, California, to co-fund and jointly develop a 3D-printed residential project (“ Concord Project”).

The Concord Project is intended to serve as AIUP's first U.S.“lighthouse” project, a full-scale build in the United States designed to showcase the construction speed, structural strength, design flexibility, and cost profile of AIUP's robotic 3D-printing technology for homeowners, developers, and general contractors.

The Concord Project

Under the LOI, the Concord Project would be built in two stages:



Stage One: a single-story detached accessory dwelling unit ( ADU ) of approximately 748 square feet, to serve as the initial demonstration build; and Stage Two: a two-story ADU building on the Stage One design. It would combine 3D-printed load-bearing walls with conventional wood floor and roof framing.



AIUP would print the load-bearing exterior walls on site using its GEO RC1 2700 robotic printing platform and its proprietary GEOMIX structural mortar. The walls would be paired with conventional wood roof trusses and floor framing, along with standard doors, windows, and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems ( MEP ).

Proposed Co-Development Structure

Rather than a traditional construction contract, the LOI contemplates a co-development arrangement. AIUP would fund a portion of the project's construction, design, and permitting costs, including the cost of converting the owner's existing design and permits for use with AIUP's system. The owner would contribute the site and fund the balance of the construction costs. In exchange for its contribution, AIUP would receive an ownership interest in a jointly owned project entity.

Next steps include due diligence, design development, and project-specific structural engineering by a licensed California structural engineer. The parties also plan a full-scale mock-up to test the printed wall connections, and approval from local building authorities under California's alternative materials and design pathway. The final terms remain subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements. Except for certain customary provisions, such as exclusivity and confidentiality, the LOI is non-binding, and there can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be signed or that the Concord Project will proceed.

Bringing AI UltraProd to the United States

The LOI is part of AIUP's ongoing effort to establish assembly, manufacturing, distribution, and sales operations in the United States, as previously announced in August 2026, when SecureTech retained AIUP as a permanent, wholly owned subsidiary managed from SecureTech's Roseville, Minnesota headquarters.

J. Scott Sitra, SecureTech's President and CEO, stated,“Our business development team has been working steadily to bring AIUP's technology to the United States, and this LOI is a concrete step in that direction. We're starting with a single-story ADU to validate our printed wall system, navigate the California approval process, and give homeowners, developers, and general contractors a finished structure they can see, touch, and walk through. If the project performs as we expect, we believe it can serve as a model for additional future projects with this owner and with other prospective partners in the U.S.”

“We brought the Concord property forward because we saw an opportunity to explore a different approach to residential development with a technology partner willing to invest alongside us,” said Mikial Nijor of Middle Housing Group of San Francisco.“The proposed structure would give us a shared stake in the project's success while providing AiUP with a site for its first U.S. lighthouse project. If successful, the project could help guide how my group approaches future developments and encourage other developers to explore AiUP's construction technology.”

About AI UltraProd

AI UltraProd, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTCQB: SCTH ). It develops AI powered industrial 3D printing and robotic construction and service solutions. Its GEO RC1 2700 printing platform and proprietary GEOMIX structural mortar are designed to print load-bearing wall systems on site for both commercial and residential construction. AI UltraProd has manufacturing and AI service operations in Hong Kong and mainland China and is in the early stages of establishing assembly, manufacturing, distribution, and sales operations in the United States.

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTCQB: SCTH ) is a diversified technology holding company whose subsidiaries operate across artificial intelligence-driven manufacturing, blockchain-based digital infrastructure and cybersecurity, and patented vehicle security systems. Its portfolio companies include AI UltraProd, which develops AI-powered industrial 3D manufacturing solutions; Piranha Blockchain, which focuses on Web3 security architecture, digital asset infrastructure, and cybersecurity systems, and holds a majority interest in QSTAK Market, LLC, a joint venture formed to commercialize the Company's exclusively licensed QSTAKCHAIN technology; and Top Kontrol, which holds patented vehicle anti-theft and anti-carjacking technology. SecureTech's mission is to deliver practical, transformative technologies that improve safety, automation, and digital resilience across multiple industries.

For further information, visit our websites:

securetechinnovations.com | aiultraprod.com | piranhablockchain.com | qstakchain.com | topkontrol.com

Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed Concord Project, including its scope, structure, stages, and anticipated benefits; the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements; the expected performance of AI UltraProd's construction technology; the receipt of required approvals; potential future projects with the property owner or other parties; AI UltraProd's planned expansion of operations in the United States; and SecureTech's business, growth, and strategic outlook. These statements are often identified by words such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“potential,”“may,”“could,”“would,”“will,”“should,” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the risk that the parties may not complete due diligence or enter into definitive agreements on acceptable terms, or at all; that the Concord Project may be delayed, modified, or abandoned; that required engineering validation, building approvals, or permits, including under California's alternative materials and design pathway, may not be obtained or may be delayed; that AI UltraProd's technology may not achieve the anticipated construction speed, structural performance, or cost results in the United States; that the project may not lead to additional projects; that AI UltraProd's U.S. expansion may be delayed or may not materialize as expected; that the Company will require additional capital, which may not be available on acceptable terms, or at all; the substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern described in its most recent periodic reports; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company's SEC filings are available at . SecureTech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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