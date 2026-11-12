Presurance Holdings Reports 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presurance Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRHI) (“Presurance” or the“Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Third Quarter & YTD 2026 Financial Highlights

Personal Lines Business Continues to Generate Profitable Underwriting Results



Combined ratio for Q3 2026 improved to 82.7% from 95.2% in the prior year period.

YTD 2026 combined ratio of 91.0%; a significant improvement from 119.3% for the first nine months of 2025.

Improved YTD Overall Underwriting Performance

Overall underwriting combined ratio improved to 97.1% for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, compared to 133.7% in the prior-year period. Book value is now $6.45 per share as of September 30, 2026.

Management Comments “During the third quarter, we continued to execute our overall strategic priorities while addressing the remaining obligations associated with our legacy portfolio,” said Brian Roney, Chief Executive Officer of Presurance Holdings, Inc.“We are pleased to report lessening legacy impacts, as our ongoing core Personal Lines business continues to perform profitably.” 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results Overview

At and for the Three Months Ended September 30, At and for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 % Change

2026 2025 % Change

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Gross written premiums $ 6,173 $ 14,642 -57.8 % $ 30,712 $ 51,894 -40.8 % Net written premiums 4,235 5,427 -22.0 % 26,962 17,650 52.8 % Net earned premiums 8,437 6,821 23.7 % 21,170 26,700 -20.7 % Net investment income 1,128 1,301 -13.3 % 3,278 3,888 -15.7 % Net realized investment gains (losses) (39 ) 4 ** (140 ) (21 ) ** Change in fair value of equity investments - 13 ** 111 (244 ) ** Net income (loss) (1,622 ) (3,970 ) 59.1 % 3,536 (1,397 ) ** Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (2.27 ) 81.0 % $ 1.06 $ (0.80 ) ** Adjusted operating income (loss)* (1,583 ) (2,706 ) 41.5 % (1,199 ) (8,460 ) 85.8 % Adjusted operating income (loss) per share, diluted* $ (0.42 ) $ (1.55 ) 72.9 % $ (0.36 ) $ (4.85 ) 92.6 % Book value per common share outstanding $ 6.45 $ 14.49 $ 6.45 $ 14.49 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 3,746,092 1,746,125 3,321,202 1,746,125 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio (1) 68.4 % 93.7 % 50.9 % 83.2 % Expense ratio (2) 44.8 % 47.5 % 46.2 % 50.5 % Combined ratio (3) 113.2 % 141.2 % 97.1 % 133.7 % * The "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this release defines and reconciles data that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles. ** Percentage is not meaningful

(1) The loss ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums. (2) The expense ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of policy acquisition costs and segment operating expenses to net earned premiums. (3) The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% indicates an underwriting loss.



2026 Third Quarter Gross Written Premium

Gross written premiums decreased 57.8% to $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $14.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ending September 30, 2026, gross written premiums decreased 40.8% to $30.7 million, compared to $51.9 million in the prior-year period.

The reduction in premium volume reflects the Company's continued emphasis on underwriting discipline, and selective risk acceptance in potentially softening market conditions. The Company remains focused on its personal lines homeowners business while continuing to manage its legacy Commercial Lines portfolio in runoff.

Certain reserve strengthening in the third quarter of 2026 was largely due to development experienced solely in the legacy run-off book of business.



Personal Lines Financial and Operational Review

Personal Lines Financial Review Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 % Change

2026 2025 % Change (dollars in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 6,181 $ 11,159 -44.6 % $ 30,741 $ 43,174 -28.8 % Net written premiums 4,257 4,932 -13.7 % 26,980 19,191 40.6 % Net earned premiums 8,444 6,050 39.6 % 20,939 24,130 -13.2 % Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 46.9 % 51.9 % 55.4 % 68.2 % Expense ratio 35.8 % 43.3 % 35.6 % 51.1 % Combined ratio 82.7 % 95.2 % 91.0 % 119.3 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development -8.7 % 4.4 % -1.5 % 6.0 % Accident year combined ratio (1) 91.4 % 90.8 % 92.5 % 113.3 % (1) The accident year combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio, less changes in net ultimate loss estimates from prior accident year loss reserves. The accident year combined ratio provides management with an assessment of the specific policy year's profitability and assists management in their evaluation of product pricing levels and quality of business written.



Personal Lines gross written premiums decreased 44.6% to $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $11.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Personal Lines gross written premiums decreased 28.8% to $30.7 million, compared to $43.2 million in the prior-year period.

Following the decision to non-renew its Midwest homeowners business, the Company's Personal Lines portfolio now consists exclusively of Texas homeowners policies going forward.

This transition further focuses the Company's geographic and underwriting footprint and reinforces its commitment to a dedicated operating model centered on disciplined risk selection and overall profitability.



Commercial Lines Financial and Operational Review

Commercial Lines Financial Review Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 (dollars in thousands) Gross written premiums $ (8 ) $ 3,483 $ (29 ) $ 8,720 Net written premiums (22 ) 495 (18 ) (1,541 ) Net earned premiums (7 ) 771 231 2,570 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio * 420.4 % * 224.1 % Expense ratio * 80.4 % * 44.8 % Combined ratio * 500.8 % * 268.9 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development * 335.7 % * 81.5 % Accident year combined ratio * 165.1 % * 187.4 % * Percentage not meaningful



The Company's Commercial Lines portfolio remains in runoff, with no ongoing new business production. Reserve strengthening during the third quarter of 2026 was largely attributable to adverse development largely within the Company's discontinued Security Guard book of business.

Performance within this portfolio further underscores the importance of maintaining a disciplined approach to legacy exposures and active claims management of discontinued business. The Company remains focused on prudent reserve management, and reducing / mitigating the impact of historical Commercial Lines exposures on future financial results.

Combined Ratio Analysis

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 68.4 % 93.7 % 50.9 % 83.2 % Expense ratio 44.8 % 47.5 % 46.2 % 50.5 % Combined ratio 113.2 % 141.2 % 97.1 % 133.7 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development 12.7 % 41.9 % -5.7 % 13.3 % Accident year combined ratio 100.5 % 99.3 % 102.8 % 120.4 %



The Company's underwriting combined ratio was 113.2% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 141.2% for the same period in 2025, largely impacted by select reserve strengthening in the quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company's overall underwriting combined ratio improved significantly to 97.1%, compared to 133.7% in the prior-year period. This reflects continued progress in the Company's ongoing underwriting operations, partially offset by reserve strengthening associated with its discontinued Commercial Lines portfolio.

The year-to-date improvement reflects the continued benefit of the Company's refined underwriting strategy and more focused Personal Lines portfolio.

Net Investment Income

Net investment income was $1.1 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2026, compared to $1.3 million in the prior year period.

Change in Fair Value of Equity Securities

During the quarter, the Company reported no change in the fair value of its equity securities, compared to a gain of $13,000 in the prior year period.

Net Income (Loss) allocable to common shareholders

The Company reported a net loss allocable to common shareholders of $1.6 million, or $0.43 per share, for the third quarter of 2026.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

The Company reported an adjusted operating loss of $1.6 million, or $0.42 per share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to an adjusted operating loss of $2.7 million, or $1.55 per share, for the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported an adjusted operating loss of $1.2 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to an adjusted operating loss of $8.5 million, or $4.85 per share for the same period in 2025. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

About Presurance Holdings

Presurance Holdings, Inc. is a specialty insurance property and casualty holding company with a focus on disciplined growth and long-term value creation. The Company trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol PRHI. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at IR.PREHLD.com.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Presurance prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.

We believe that investors' understanding of the Company's performance is enhanced by our disclosure of adjusted operating income. Our method of calculating this measure may differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. We define adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding: 1) net realized investment gains (losses), 2) change in fair value of equity securities, 3) change in fair value of contingent considerations, 4) contingent consideration bonus expense and 5) additional accretion of warrants from Series B Preferred Stock payoff. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into the results of our operations and underlying business performance.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include the Company's expectations regarding premiums, earnings, its capital position, expansion, and growth strategies. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information. The forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (“Item 1A Risk Factors”) filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, and subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws or regulations.

Reconciliations of adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating income (loss) per share:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (dollar in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income (loss) $ (1,622 ) $ (3,970 ) $ 3,536 $ (1,397 ) Less: Net realized investment gains (losses) (39 ) 4 (140 ) (21 ) Change in fair value of equity securities - 13 111 (244 ) Change in fair value of contingent considerations - (1,500 ) 5,710 8,250 Contingent consideration bonus expense - 219 - (922 ) Additional accretion of warrants from Series B Preferred Stock payoff - - (946 ) - Impact of income tax expense (benefit) from adjustments * - - - - Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (1,583 ) $ (2,706 ) $ (1,199 ) $ (8,460 ) Weighted average common shares, diluted 3,746,092 1,746,125 3,321,202 1,746,125 Diluted income (loss) per common share: Net income (loss) $ (0.43 ) $ (2.27 ) $ 1.06 $ (0.80 ) Less: Net realized investment gains (losses) (0.01 ) - (0.04 ) (0.01 ) Change in fair value of equity securities - 0.01 0.03 (0.14 ) Change in fair value of contingent considerations - (0.86 ) 1.72 4.73 Contingent consideration bonus expense - 0.13 - (0.53 ) Additional accretion of warrants from Series B Preferred Stock payoff - - (0.29 ) - Impact of income tax expense (benefit) from adjustments * - - - - Adjusted operating income (loss), per share $ (0.42 ) $ (1.55 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (4.85 ) * The Company has recorded a full valuation allowance against its deferred tax assets as of September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. As a result, there were no taxable impacts to adjusted operating income (loss) from the adjustments to net income (loss) in the table above after taking into account the use of net operating losses and the change in the valuation allowance.





Presurance Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) September 30 December 31, 2026 2025 Assets (Unaudited) Investment securities: Debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $93,330 and $ 82,812 $ 88,305 $96,669, respectively) Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $1,184 and $1,276, respectively) 1,295 1,277 Short-term investments, at fair value 29,852 24,725 Total investments 113,959 114,307 Cash and cash equivalents 14,361 27,362 Premiums and agents' balances receivable, net 3,769 5,521 Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses 57,284 63,909 Reinsurance recoverables on paid losses 4,887 5,929 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 600 12,024 Deferred policy acquisition costs 5,152 2,696 Receivable from contingent consideration - 4,290 Other assets 2,151 3,245 Total assets $ 202,163 $ 239,283 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 115,045 $ 146,262 Unearned premiums 20,069 25,703 Reinsurance premiums payable 1,907 2,501 Debt 12,378 12,187 Mandatorily redeemable preferred stock 8,000 14,380 Funds held under reinsurance agreements 17,295 24,233 Accounts payable and other liabilities 3,304 5,051 Total liabilities 177,998 230,317 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value (100,000,000 shares authorized; 3,746,092 and 1,746,125 issued and outstanding, respectively) 113,935 100,158 Accumulated deficit (79,250 ) (82,786 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,520 ) (8,406 ) Total shareholders' equity 24,165 8,966 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 202,163 $ 239,283





Presurance Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue and Other Income Premiums Gross earned premiums $ 10,391 $ 17,015 $ 36,344 $ 49,617 Ceded earned premiums (1,954 ) (10,194 ) (15,174 ) (22,917 ) Net earned premiums 8,437 6,821 21,170 26,700 Net investment income 1,128 1,301 3,278 3,888 Net realized investment gains (losses) (39 ) 4 (140 ) (21 ) Change in fair value of equity securities - 13 111 (244 ) Other income 55 40 141 115 Change in fair value of contingent considerations - (1,500 ) 5,710 8,250 Total revenue and other income 9,581 6,679 30,270 38,688 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net 5,769 6,389 10,770 22,227 Policy acquisition costs 2,662 1,895 6,146 6,859 Operating and other expenses 2,094 1,491 6,525 8,720 Interest expense 678 874 3,331 2,279 Total expenses 11,203 10,649 26,772 40,085 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,622 ) (3,970 ) 3,498 (1,397 ) Income tax expense (benefit) - - (38 ) - Net income (loss) $ (1,622 ) $ (3,970 ) $ 3,536 $ (1,397 ) Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (2.27 ) $ 1.06 $ (0.80 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 3,746,092 1,746,125 3,321,202 1,746,125



For Further Information:

Jessica Gulis, 248.509.9202

...