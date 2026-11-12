Nightfood Holdings Accelerates Commercial Expansion With Initial Shipment Of Approximately 80 Wafer AOI Systems Worth Approximately $9 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This initial order marks Nightfood Holdings' entry into semiconductor equipment sales, complementing its ongoing Robotics-as-a-Service deployments. Management is working to secure follow-on orders.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTFD) ("Nightfood Holdings" or the "Company"), doing business as TechForce Robotics, today announced that its semiconductor manufacturing automation subsidiary, TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc. ("TAMI"), expects to commence its initial Wafer Automated Optical Inspection ("AOI") equipment shipments during the coming week, marking a significant milestone in the Company's expansion into the semiconductor manufacturing and artificial intelligence infrastructure markets. The anticipated initial shipment represents the beginning of TAMI's commercial fulfillment initiative following Nightfood's October 2026 acquisition of specified Wafer AOI technology and related intellectual property from Taiwan-based Jun Long Machine Industrial Co., Ltd. ("Jun Long").

Under the initial shipment program, management is targeting fulfillment of approximately 80 Wafer AOI equipment units associated with an existing customer order program, with completion anticipated by the end of the first calendar quarter of 2027 (the Company's fiscal third quarter). Based on an estimated equipment value exceeding NT$3.5 million per unit, the remaining units represent a potential revenue opportunity exceeding NT$280 million (approximately US$9 million), subject to accepted purchase orders, successful fulfillment, and applicable revenue recognition requirements.

Expanding Manufacturing Capacity in Taiwan to Support Future Growth

To support near-term production and fulfillment, TAMI intends to leverage established contract manufacturing capabilities and operational infrastructure in Taiwan. Concurrently, TAMI is actively establishing a wholly owned Taiwan subsidiary and an approximate 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility to support Wafer AOI equipment production, assembly, testing, and supply chain operations, with the objective of progressively transitioning production in-house. Management expects the subsidiary to be formed and the facility ready for initial occupancy within 30 days, subject to regulatory approvals and operational requirements.

The new facility is intended to strengthen TAMI's manufacturing capabilities and operational control, support fulfillment of its remaining equipment backlog, and provide scalable production capacity for anticipated future demand. Meanwhile, management continues to pursue additional purchase commitments and secure critical component allocations to capitalize on growing demand for advanced semiconductor packaging and AI infrastructure. The timing and volume of future orders remain subject to customer commitments and manufacturing readiness.

Capitalizing on AI Infrastructure Expansion and Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Demand

The continued expansion of artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and hyperscale data center infrastructure is driving significant investment in advanced semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies. As next-generation AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing systems become increasingly sophisticated, advanced packaging architectures such as Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate ("CoWoS"), heterogeneous integration, and chiplet-based designs are playing an increasingly important role in semiconductor performance and manufacturing efficiency. These developments are creating opportunities for precision inspection, automated quality control, and advanced manufacturing equipment designed to support higher production volumes, greater process consistency, and increasingly complex semiconductor packaging requirements.

TAMI's Wafer AOI technology is designed to support inspection and quality assurance processes associated with advanced semiconductor packaging applications. Management believes the combination of expanding AI infrastructure investment, increasing semiconductor manufacturing complexity, and the need for scalable inspection technologies creates a favorable long-term environment for specialized semiconductor equipment providers. By entering this market, the Company seeks to extend its existing robotics and automation capabilities into applications supporting the infrastructure behind next-generation artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

Management Commentary

"The anticipated first shipment of our Wafer AOI equipment represents a significant milestone in Nightfood's evolution into a diversified AI-enhanced robotics and automation company," said Jimmy Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Nightfood Holdings. "Our semiconductor manufacturing automation business, through TAMI, introduces a new revenue stream with the potential to support meaningful growth and scale more rapidly than our RaaS model alone. As we convert existing pipeline opportunities into additional purchase commitments and continue to expand our RaaS deployments, we believe these complementary business lines position Nightfood with a robust commercial platform capable of serving multiple high-growth end markets and driving long-term value creation at scale.”

*The aforementioned revenue estimate reflects management's current expectations and does not represent revenue already recognized or a guaranteed contractual backlog of TAMI purchase orders; actual revenue recognition will depend on the issuance and acceptance by TAMI of qualifying purchase orders, successful manufacturing and delivery, applicable customer acceptance requirements, transfer of control, and U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation.

TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.

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About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc.. is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is expanding Wafer Sorter and AOI production for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing processes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“may,”“intend,”“expect,”“will” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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