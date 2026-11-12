Recreatives Industries (OTC: RECX) Advances MAX 4 Development As October Revenue Reaches $230,000 And Customer Waitlists Exceed 380

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) October revenue represents approximately 48% of the prior nine months combined; MAX 4 development progresses as Florida announces intent to award State Term Contract

BRADENTON, Fla., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recreatives Industries, Inc. (OTC: RECX) ("Recreatives" or the "Company"), manufacturer of MAX six-wheel-drive amphibious all-terrain vehicles, today announced significant progress toward the return of its four-passenger MAX 4, with initial production components received and more than 380 prospective customers on the combined MAX 4 and Buffalo Truck waitlists.

The announcement follows a strong October for Recreatives, with preliminary, unaudited revenue of approximately $230,000, compared to approximately $477,000 in total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. October revenue alone represented approximately 48% of the Company's revenue generated during the preceding nine months, bringing preliminary year-to-date revenue through October to approximately $707,000.

MAX 4 Development and Production Progress

The MAX 4 has been one of the most requested vehicles since Recreatives acquired the MAX brand and manufacturing assets in late 2021. Originally developed as a four-passenger alternative to the MAX 2, the MAX 4 grew in popularity over the years, with sales beginning to match and exceed those of the MAX 2 in the early 2000s. Recreatives believes the MAX 4 is particularly well suited to today's powersports market, where customers increasingly value passenger capacity, cargo versatility and the ability to enjoy outdoor activities with family and friends.

More than 380 prospective customers have joined the Company's combined MAX 4 and Buffalo Truck waitlists. These registrations reflect customer interest ahead of the vehicles becoming available for purchase and are non-binding, with no deposits required.

The new MAX 4 builds on its proven original design while incorporating manufacturing and engineering improvements developed by Recreatives. The Company has received its initial shipment of thermoformed HDPE vehicle bodies, along with seats and specialized drivetrain components. Previously announced production orders cover approximately 50 MAX 4 vehicles.

The updated chassis incorporates drivetrain components shared with the MAX 2, increasing parts commonality and simplifying inventory management and service. Recreatives is currently completing chassis development and anticipates beginning testing of its first MAX 4 chassis before Thanksgiving. The Company is targeting an expected starting MSRP of $17,979.

The Company's 25-inch TerraTread tire, introduced earlier this year, was developed with the MAX 4, Buffalo Truck and a potential future MAX 8x8 vehicle in mind.

The Company expects to announce MAX 4 pre-order terms, including deposit requirements and anticipated delivery details, in the coming weeks, with existing waitlist customers receiving priority notification.

October Sales Momentum

Following slower sales activity in July and August, Recreatives experienced improved sales in September, followed by a significant increase in October. October 2026 represented the Company's strongest monthly sales performance since the MAX brand was relaunched in late 2021.

"Customers have been asking us to bring back the MAX 4 for years, and hundreds have already joined our waitlists for the MAX 4 and Buffalo Truck," said Andrew Lapp, Chief Executive Officer of Recreatives Industries. "The MAX 4 gives customers the additional passenger capacity and versatility they're looking for, while retaining the amphibious capability that has defined MAX for decades. We've received our initial production bodies and key components, and we're working toward testing our first chassis before Thanksgiving."

"October was our strongest sales month since we relaunched MAX in late 2021. We've invested heavily in manufacturing capabilities, product development and rebuilding the MAX lineup, and we're beginning to see those efforts translate into stronger sales. The MAX 4 is an important part of where we're taking this company."

Florida State Term Contract

On November 9, 2026, the Florida Department of Management Services posted a notice of intent to award Recreatives Industries a State Term Contract under its Agriculture and Lawn Equipment solicitation (No. 26-25101900-ITB-V2).

The proposed contract would make the MAX 4 and Buffalo Truck available for purchase by eligible Florida public agencies, providing Recreatives with an opportunity to expand its presence in government and public-sector markets. The proposed award remains subject to the applicable protest period and execution of the final contract.

The Buffalo Truck, a MAX utility vehicle featuring a hydraulically tilting cargo bed, is also being prepared for its return to market, with additional product and availability announcements expected.

About Recreatives Industries, Inc.

Recreatives Industries, Inc. (OTC: RECX) is an American powersports manufacturer and the manufacturer of MAX amphibious all-terrain vehicles, an iconic line of six-wheel-drive vehicles made in the USA since 1969. For more than five decades, MAX vehicles have combined true all-terrain mobility with amphibious capability in a compact, highly maneuverable platform designed for recreational, hunting, commercial and utility applications.

Today, Recreatives Industries manufactures MAX vehicles at its facility in Bradenton, Florida, where the Company is expanding production, developing the next generation of MAX vehicles and growing its dealer network. Building on more than 50 years of proven MAX engineering and brand heritage, the Company is broadening the MAX product portfolio with new vehicle configurations and platforms designed to address a wider range of recreational and professional applications.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about MAX 4 production and delivery timing, pre-order terms, the release of the Buffalo Truck, the Florida State Term Contract and future sales. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including parts and materials supply, production capacity, engine availability, the outcome of the State's protest period and contract execution, customer demand, the conversion of waitlist interest into orders, financing and general economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially. Preliminary October revenue is unaudited and subject to change. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Recreatives Industries, Inc.

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