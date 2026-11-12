Nortech Systems Reports Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS) (“Nortech” or the“Company”), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical imaging, medical device, industrial, and aerospace & defense markets, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. 2026 Q3 Highlights:

● Net sales of $33.0 million in Q3 2026 vs. $30.5 million in Q3 2025 ● Net income of $637 thousand, or $0.21 per diluted share in Q3 2026 vs. net loss of $(146) thousand, or $(0.05) per diluted share in Q3 2025 ● Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) of $2.0 million in Q3 2026 vs. $1.3 million in Q3 2025 ● 90-day backlog of $31.5 million as of September 30, 2026 vs. $31.3 million as of September 30, 2025 ● Total backlog of $92.8 million as of September 30, 2026, up 20% from September 30, 2025



Management Commentary

“Our third quarter results reflect continued execution of our business strategy,” said President & CEO, Jay D. Miller.“We are deepening engineering partnerships with our customers, using our manufacturing footprint across the United States, Mexico, and China to serve them from the location that best meets their needs, and strengthening operational discipline across our global operations. These efforts delivered year-over-year revenue growth and improved gross margin, and they are building momentum with our customers.”

“That momentum is reflected in our backlog. Total backlog of $92.8 million is up 20% from a year ago, led by Aerospace & Defense and Industrial markets, and gives us confidence in the direction of the business. Our China operations, where net sales grew more than 56% in the quarter, continue to demonstrate the value of our global footprint. As we close out 2026, we are focused on converting backlog into profitable shipments, strengthening cash generation through disciplined purchasing and inventory management, and advancing our fiber optic technologies to support our customers' next-generation applications.”

Summary Financial Information

The following table provides summary financial information comparing the third quarter 2026 (“Q3 2026”) financial results to the same quarter in 2025 (“Q3 2025”) as well as the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 (“YTD 2026”) with the same period in 2025 (“YTD 2025”).

($ in thousands) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 % Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 % Change Net sales $ 33,047 $ 30,482 8.4 % $ 96,903 $ 88,052 10.1 % Gross profit $ 5,872 $ 5,025 16.9 % $ 16,277 $ 12,940 25.8 % Operating expenses $ 4,458 $ 4,080 9.3 % $ 14,193 $ 12,866 10.3 % Net income (loss) $ 637 $ (146 ) 536.3 % $ 919 $ (1,149 ) 180.0 % EBITDA $ 1,719 $ 1,253 37.2 % $ 3,007 $ 1,060 183.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,955 $ 1,253 56.0 % $ 3,447 $ 1,326 160.0 %



See the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a live conference call and webcast at 3:30 p.m. central time on Thursday, November 12, to discuss the Company's 2026 third quarter results. The call will be hosted by Jay D. Miller, Chief Executive Officer and President and Andrew D. C. LaFrence, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance. To access the live audio conference call, US participants may call 888-506-0062 and international participants may call 973-528-0011. Participant Access Code: 124682. Participants may also access the call via webcast at: .

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About Nortech Systems Incorporated

Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech primarily serves the medical imaging, medical device, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire, cable, and interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has six manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech's website is .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including without limitation statements regarding strength and growth of bookings and backlog, future business prospects, opportunities in aerospace and defense and medical markets, converting strong customer engagement into sustainable growth and long-term value, future financial results including increased gross margin, our ability to generate positive EBITDA, nearshoring as a strategic advantage, successful execution of our long-term strategy, our enhanced competitiveness in aerospace, defense, and other high-reliability markets, and effects of restructuring and consolidating manufacturing facilities. While this release is based on management's best judgment and current expectations, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (1) commodity cost increases coupled with challenges in raising prices and/or customer pressure to reduce prices; (2) supply chain disruptions leading to shortages of critical components; (3) volatility in market conditions which may affect demand for the Company's products; (4) increased competition and/or reduced demand; (5) changes in the reliability and efficiency of operating facilities or those of third parties; (6) risks related to the availability of labor; (7) the unanticipated loss of any key member of senior management; (8) geopolitical, economic, financial and business conditions including changing tariff environment; (9) the Company's ability to steadily improve manufacturing output and product quality; (10) the impact of global health epidemics on our customers, employees, manufacturing facilities, suppliers, the capital markets and our financial condition; (11) challenges with customers with respect to moving production from one facility to another Company owned facility or (12) financing cost increases and continued availability. Some of the above-mentioned factors are described in further detail in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in our annual and quarterly reports, as applicable. You should assume the information appearing in this document is accurate only as of the date hereof, or as otherwise specified, as our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since such date. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.

Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measure

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management that we believe provides useful information to investors because it reflects ongoing performance excluding certain non-recurring items during comparable periods and facilitates comparisons between peer companies since interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization can differ greatly between different organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, plus income tax expense plus depreciation expense and amortization expense. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects the impact of restructuring, of costs to review long-term strategy to evaluate opportunities to enhance shareholder value, and other non-recurring items. These strategy costs totaled $236 thousand in the third quarter of 2026 and $440 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net sales or net income (loss), as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical metric, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales $ 33,047 $ 30,482 $ 96,903 $ 88,052 Cost of goods sold 27,175 25,457 80,626 75,112 Gross profit 5,872 5,025 16,277 12,940 Operating expenses: Selling 1,187 1,221 4,002 3,609 General and administrative 3,004 2,593 9,268 8,097 Research and development 267 266 923 894 Restructuring charges - - - 266 Total operating expenses 4,458 4,080 14,193 12,866 Income from operations 1,414 945 2,084 74 Other expense: Interest expense, net (223 ) (273 ) (676 ) (744 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,191 672 1,408 (670 ) Income tax expense 554 818 489 479 Net income (loss) $ 637 $ (146 ) $ 919 $ (1,149 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic (in dollars per share) $ 0.23 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.33 $ (0.41 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic (in shares) 2,859,420 2,785,541 2,817,225 2,773,401 Diluted (in dollars per share) $ 0.21 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.30 $ (0.41 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted (in shares) 3,036,090 2,785,541 3,017,302 2,773,401 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation $ 142 $ (21 ) $ 232 $ 109 Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax $ 779 $ (167 ) $ 1,151 $ (1,040 )



NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND DECEMBER 31, 2025

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

SEPTEMBER 30,

2026 DECEMBER 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 3,023 $ 1,655 Restricted cash 1,099 - Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $180 and $161, respectively 20,948 16,998 Inventories, net 25,648 20,695 Contract assets 17,155 15,184 Prepaid assets and other assets 1,289 1,618 Total current assets 69,162 56,150 Property and equipment, net 5,009 5,203 Operating lease assets, net 6,113 7,016 Deferred tax assets 3,853 3,394 Other intangible assets, net 136 156 Deferred line of credit issuance costs, net 222 - Total assets $ 84,495 $ 71,919 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Lines of credit $ 8,310 $ 7,000 Current portion of term loan 440 - Accounts payable 15,523 12,809 Accrued payroll and commissions 2,932 1,822 Customer deposits 9,320 5,386 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,177 1,332 Current portion of finance lease obligations 216 274 Other accrued liabilities 1,823 1,221 Total current liabilities 39,741 29,844 Long-term liabilities: Term loan, net of debt issuance costs 1,502 - Long-term operating lease obligations 5,666 6,476 Long-term finance lease obligations 612 626 Other long-term liabilities 441 426 Total long-term liabilities 8,221 7,528 Total liabilities 47,962 37,372 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 250,000 shares issued and outstanding 250 250 Common stock - $0.01 par value; 9,000,000 shares authorized; 2,865,782 and 2,786,134 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 29 28 Additional paid-in capital 18,689 17,855 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (477 ) (709 ) Retained earnings 18,042 17,123 Total shareholders' equity 36,533 34,547 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 84,495 $ 71,919



NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS)

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 919 $ (1,149 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 923 986 Compensation on stock-based awards 515 369 Change in allowance for credit losses 19 (10 ) Change in inventory reserves (346 ) 346 Deferred taxes (459 ) (189 ) Changes in current operating items: Accounts receivable (3,725 ) (3,875 ) Inventories (4,607 ) 2,823 Contract assets (1,970 ) (1,536 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 329 (1,244 ) Accounts payable 2,446 165 Accrued payroll and commissions 1,093 555 Customer deposits 3,935 (424 ) Other accrued liabilities 653 318 Net cash used in operating activities (275 ) (2,865 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 504 Purchases of property and equipment (424 ) (517 ) Net cash used in investing activities (424 ) (13 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from lines of credit 62,561 76,215 Payments to line of credit (61,260 ) (72,880 ) Proceeds from term loan 2,200 - Payments of debt issuance costs (290 ) - Principal payments on term loan (220 ) - Principal payments on financing leases (182 ) (140 ) Stock award exercises 320 23 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,129 3,218 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash 37 15 Net change in cash and restricted cash 2,467 355 Cash and restricted cash - beginning of period 1,655 916 Cash and restricted cash - end of period $ 4,122 $ 1,271



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 637 $ (146 ) $ 919 $ (1,149 ) Interest 223 273 676 744 Taxes 554 818 489 479 Depreciation 294 303 903 972 Amortization 11 5 20 14 EBITDA 1,719 1,253 3,007 1,060 Restructuring charges - - - 266 Strategy review expenses 236 - 440 - ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 1,955 $ 1,253 $ 3,447 $ 1,326



There were no material adjustments to EBITDA in the three months ended September 30, 2025. Adjustment to EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and the nine months ended September 30, 2025 include ($ in thousands):

● During the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 we incurred $236 and $440 of third-party consulting, legal and other incremental costs associated with the Company's 2026 review of long-term strategy to evaluate opportunities to enhance shareholder value following realized improvements in the Company's backlog, financial performance and bank financing. These costs are included in general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, which expense amount is not included in Adjusted EBITDA. ● During the first quarter of 2025, we incurred $235 of severance charges for a February 2025 reduction in force to align staffing to our forecasted net sales and $31 of expenses related to our closed Blue Earth facility, which expense amount is not included in Adjusted EBITDA.





($ in millions) Last Twelve Months (“LTM”) Ended in Quarter Q3

2023 Q4

2023 Q1

2024 Q2

2024 Q3

2024 Q4

2024 Q1

2025 Q2

2025 Q3

2025 Q4

2025 Q1

2026 Q2

2026 Q3

2026 Net Sales $ 138.9 $ 139.3 $ 138.7 $ 137.5 $ 135.6 $ 128.1 $ 120.8 $ 117.6 $ 116.7 $ 118.4 $ 121.8 $ 124.7 $ 127.2 Gross Profit $ - Adjusted 21.4 23.1 23.1 22.2 20.7 16.7 14.4 14.6 15.8 18.0 19.6 20.5 21.3 Gross Margin % - Adjusted 15.4 % 16.6 % 16.6 % 16.1 % 15.3 % 13.1 % 11.9 % 12.4 % 13.5 % 15.2 % 16.1 % 16.4 % 16.8 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 6.0 $ 8.0 $ 8.1 $ 7.3 $ 5.9 $ 2.1 $ (0.5 ) $ (0.4 ) $ 0.7 $ 2.5 $ 3.9 $ 3.7 $ 4.7



Contact

Andrew D. C. LaFrence

Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance

...

952-345-2243