Autonomix Highlights Renal Denervation Strategy And Vision For Illuminating The Nervous System At TCT 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Microchip-enabled sensing platform aims to combine signal acquisition, mapping and real-time catheter positioning to support future nerve-targeted procedures

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the“Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today highlighted its presentation at the 2026 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) Annual Scientific Conference and its strategic focus on advancing its proprietary sensing platform for potential applications in renal denervation.

The presentation, titled“Illuminating the Nervous System with Transvascular Precision-Guided Technology,” showcased the Company's catheter-based, microchip-enabled sensing architecture and early preclinical research evaluating electrical recordings before and after ablation. This work supports Autonomix's development strategy, which prioritizes a standalone sensing system as the foundation for future mapping, procedural guidance and treatment-assessment capabilities.

Renal denervation and other cardiovascular applications represent the Company's primary near-term development focus. Autonomix is developing its platform for potential use alongside different ablation technologies, with the goal of providing physicians additional information about electrical activity at treatment sites.

“Our vision is to develop a 'GPS' for nerve-targeted procedures, combining sensitive electrical signal acquisition, mapping and real-time catheter positioning within blood vessels,” said Brad Hauser, President and Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix.“Renal denervation presents a compelling opportunity for this approach. Physicians are treating nerves involved in blood pressure regulation, yet they have limited access to direct measurements of neural activity during the procedure. We believe providing that additional information could become an important advancement in how these treatments are planned, delivered and assessed.”

Addressing an Information Gap in Renal Denervation

Renal denervation is a minimally invasive procedure that disrupts nerve signaling around the arteries supplying the kidneys to help lower blood pressure in selected patients with uncontrolled hypertension.

According to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) High Blood Pressure Facts, approximately 119.9 million adults in the US, or 48.1%, have high blood pressure, and that approximately 22.5% of those adults have it under control.

Autonomix sees an opportunity to complement renal denervation therapies with sensing technology designed to acquire electrical signals from within the blood vessels near the nerves being targeted. With further development and validation, the Company believes this information could help physicians identify relevant activity, relate recordings to specific locations and assess changes following treatment.

“Electrical mapping changed how physicians understand and treat abnormal heart rhythms,” Mr. Hauser continued.“We see the potential for sensing and mapping to bring a similar information advantage to renal denervation. By developing a platform that could work alongside different treatment technologies, we believe Autonomix has an opportunity to support innovation across the category and create potential collaborations with multiple therapy developers.”

Proprietary Technology Designed to Preserve Low-Amplitude Signals

Autonomix's investigational sensing catheter incorporates a custom antenna array and proprietary microchip designed to acquire low-amplitude biological electrical signals from within blood vessels.

The microchip places signal amplification and digitization at or near the point of detection. This architecture is intended to reduce signal degradation and preserve information for processing and analysis, supporting the Company's goal of acquiring signals that may provide insight into neural activity beyond the vessel wall.

Autonomix is advancing this sensing foundation alongside the mapping, positioning and signal-processing capabilities envisioned for its commercial platform. The Company's development objective is to incorporate these capabilities into a potential commercial offering by the end of 2028, subject to successful development, validation, sufficient financing and applicable regulatory authorizations.

Early Preclinical Research Presented at TCT

The TCT presentation included studies in healthy swine using Autonomix's investigational 7 Fr sensing catheter and system. Electrical recordings were obtained around the renal, celiac and common hepatic arteries, including recordings before and after ablation.

The studies evaluated characteristics of the recorded signals, including the distribution of signal power across frequencies of interest. This research is intended to improve understanding of signal acquisition, the conditions affecting recorded activity and the potential to identify treatment-related changes.

The findings in the studies remain preliminary, with physiological changes, catheter position, electrode contact and acquisition conditions influencing recorded activity. The source and clinical significance of the signals require further validation, and a reduction in recorded electrical activity alone does not establish complete or durable denervation.

Building Toward“Sense. Treat. Verify.”

Autonomix's broader platform vision is organized around a“Sense. Treat. Verify.” approach: acquiring and mapping relevant electrical activity, supporting targeted intervention and assessing changes following treatment.

The Company is prioritizing its standalone sensing system as its initial U.S. regulatory and commercialization opportunity. Establishing that foundation is intended to support subsequent development of more advanced capabilities and clinical applications.

The proposed initial sensing clearance would be limited to the authorized indications for use and would not include renal denervation guidance or treatment-verification claims. Those future applications would require additional supporting evidence and applicable regulatory authorization.

“Our focus is on building the sensing foundation and translating it into useful information for physicians,” Mr. Hauser added.“TCT provided an opportunity to share our early research with the cardiovascular community and discuss the potential role of this technology in the evolving renal denervation field.”

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not been cleared or approved for marketing in any jurisdiction.



For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements may be identified by words including“may,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“projects,”“expects,”“plans,”“aims” and“targets.” Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the Company's development priorities and strategy; its vision for a nervous system“GPS”; the potential capabilities, performance and clinical utility of its sensing, mapping, positioning and signal-processing technologies; its“Sense. Treat. Verify.” approach; potential applications in renal denervation and other cardiovascular procedures; the significance of its early preclinical findings; potential use alongside different ablation technologies and opportunities for collaboration; proposed regulatory pathways and limitations of initial regulatory clearance; the scope of addressable patient populations; comparative technology claims; and its objective to incorporate expanded capabilities into a potential commercial offering by the end of 2028.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include the Company's ability to establish the source and clinical significance of recorded signals; demonstrate reliable performance and clinical utility; complete technology development, testing and validation; achieve manufacturing readiness; obtain necessary regulatory authorizations; secure sufficient financing; and achieve commercialization within anticipated time frames, if at all.

Additional risks and uncertainties are described under“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Autonomix undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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