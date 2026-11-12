Transparent Energy Achieves Record Third Quarter Results As Large Energy Buyers Examine Legacy Energy Procurement Processes And Find Them Lacking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual and Total Contract Values Surge as Company Delivers Major New Customer Wins and Accelerates Renewals

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparent Energy, the national leader in auction-based energy procurement for electricity, natural gas, and renewables, today announced the best Q3 in its 17-year history, posting record annual recurring revenue (ARR) and total contract value (TCV) for the quarter.

Defying conventional“shoulder season” buying wisdom – i.e., that the best time to contract for energy is in the spring and fall – the company helped its customers pounce on opportunities this summer created by low natural gas commodity prices. Transparent Energy's proactive, market-driven approach resulted in a 206% year over year surge in natural gas volumes transacted, strong gains in electricity sales, and a 48% year over year increase in TCV.

Significantly, new customer acquisition drove over 40% of the quarter's record results, with Transparent Energy successfully landing major new contracts in the banking, data center, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors, while also successfully procuring energy for new portfolio companies within its PE customer ranks. Renewals also surged in the quarter, especially in Texas, where energy futures presented compelling opportunities to either“blend and extend” existing contracts or execute renewals well in advance of expiration to reduce multi-year energy costs.

“Transparent Energy is firing on all cylinders,” said Dustin Scarpa, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Transparent Energy.“Achieving the best third quarter in our 17-year history testifies to the skill of our team, the reach of our network, the differentiation of our auction-based process and technology, and the strategic value the enterprise is beginning to place on energy and energy procurement, a wave that will continue to position us well through the 2030s.”

Nowhere was this thinking more evident than in the new customer wins the company converted in the quarter. In case after case, across vertical markets, Transparent Energy deposed long-standing incumbents and processes that had outlived their usefulness and delivered sub-standard results. The company differentiated itself with these client through a thorough, bespoke procurement strategy that leaned into maximizing competition for their customers' energy contracts, vigorously explored various product types for best matches and pricing, and tested conventional wisdom about aggregating site loads and use cases.









Transparent Energy's online reverse auctions helped one new customer receive 246 bids from 10 suppliers to drive down the cost of its resulting electricity contract

“Our unique approach to energy procurement opened a lot of eyes in the quarter,” said Paul Shagawat, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Transparent Energy.“Time after time, we were able to show prospects how a more vigorous, thoughtful, and proactive energy procurement process – one anchored in exceptional market intelligence, bespoke deal structure, and nimble, auction-based execution – would benefit their bottom lines. They were open to a better way of buying energy, and we brought them one, far outpacing what they had come to expect from a 'business as usual' approach to energy procurement.”

To learn how your company can benefit from fresh thinking in energy procurement, contact Transparent Energy at ....

About Transparent Energy

Transparent Energy is the go-to resource for C&I companies and institutions for renewable and traditional energy procurement and advisory services. The company's clients include large associations and automotive, cultivation, data center, education, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, private equity, real estate (REITS and property management), retail, and technology firms. With a proven process delivered by retail energy's most experienced professionals and state-of-the-art online auction technology, Transparent Energy has driven hundreds of millions of dollars in operational savings for clients across North America. For more information, see .

Contacts:

Business inquiries:

Jamil Ahmed

EVP, Operations, Transparent Energy

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Media inquiries:

Dan Mees for Transparent Energy

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