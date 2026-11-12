Sacred Sound Of The Soul Launches Luxury Singing Bowl Gift Collection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Crystal Tones® Alchemy bowls offer playable art for holiday gifts, anniversaries and birthdays

ENCINITAS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacred Sound of the Soul announces the launch of its dedicated online luxury gift collection featuring Crystal Tones® Alchemy Crystal Singing Bowls, just in time for the holidays. With featured single bowls from $1,099 USD, the collection brings together individual instruments, complementary pairs and harmonious sets for shoppers choosing a personal gift for a partner, supported by private online selection guidance from Catrina Stanley.

For a partner who seems to have everything, the collection offers something new to experience: a one-of-a-kind work of art they can play. A bowl can become a centerpiece in the home, an instrument to share with a loved one or the beginning of a personal daily ritual. One thoughtfully chosen Alchemy bowl of 8 inches or larger is a complete gift, offering the artistry, resonance and pleasure of playing that make these instruments distinctive.

The launch comes amid growing interest in sound healing experiences such as sound baths. In a June 2026 article, the Wellness Alliance described sound baths becoming more common in studios and corporate wellness programs. For someone who has enjoyed a sound bath, a personal Alchemy bowl offers a way to explore creating those sounds at home.

A work of art the recipient can play

The appeal begins with the object itself. Luminous finishes, rich colors and distinctive details give each bowl a visual presence of its own. Crystal Tones manufactures its Alchemy bowls in the United States using high-purity quartz combined with materials that can include gemstones, minerals and precious metals. Sacred Sound of the Soul is a specialist retailer of the instruments, helping shoppers consider both their appearance and their individual voice.

Playing an Alchemy bowl is easy to learn, with no previous musical experience required. Self-study and online tutorials let recipients learn at their own pace, from a gentle tap of the included silicone wand to drawing a sustained tone by moving it around the rim. Private lessons are available for those who prefer live, one-to-one instruction. A recipient can enjoy playing alone, invite a partner to listen or let visitors take a turn, making the bowl a piece of interactive art.

For someone interested in meditation, creativity or manifestation, playing can accompany a quiet morning, an intention or the start of a creative practice. For someone drawn to crystals or mystical traditions, a bowl's materials and symbolism can add personal meaning to the choice. Holidays, anniversaries, birthdays and significant new chapters all offer occasions for a gift with that kind of connection.

A gift to enjoy and pass down

An Alchemy bowl is a gift to keep, play and eventually pass down. With thoughtful care, it can become a treasured family heirloom, carrying the memory of the person who chose it and the celebrations it has been part of. Shared holiday rituals, quiet evenings and moments of playing together can become part of the story that travels with the bowl from one generation to the next.

Begin with the person receiving the gift

“Start with the person's favorite colors, the space where the bowl might live and the sounds they enjoy,” says Catrina Stanley, owner and manager of Sacred Sound of the Soul.“If they already have bowls, tell us about them so we can consider how the new sound will fit. One carefully chosen bowl can be a wonderful gift. Our role is to help you find that personal match.”

Private video appointments with Catrina and recordings of individual instruments help buyers explore the selection from home. The conversation can include the recipient's interests, the occasion and the giver's budget. Guidance also covers how to begin playing and which accessories to choose.

Gift examples with a clear starting point



9-inch Laughing Buddha Alchemy bowl - $1,099. An individual instrument with its own appearance and musical voice, complete with an o-ring and silicone wand. 9-inch Rose Quartz Alchemy bowl - $1,839. A softly colored piece that can be chosen as a personal expression of love, complete with an o-ring and silicone wand.

For a recipient who would enjoy exploring sounds together, the collection also includes the Lovebirds complementary pair, regularly $5,141, and the Soft Whisper three-bowl set, regularly $5,544. Soft Whisper brings together three complementary notes. Both bundles include a carrying case; matching protective cases for individual bowls are selected separately.

Explore the current luxury gift collection to hear Catrina introduce the bowls, browse individual instruments and sets, or book a private online appointment. For personal selection help, email Catrina.

About Sacred Sound of the Soul

Founded in 2018 and owned by Ryan and Catrina Stanley, Sacred Sound of the Soul specializes in Crystal Tones® Alchemy Singing Bowls. The online store serves customers around the world with personal selection guidance, individual instrument recordings and resources for learning to play. Learn more at sacredsoundofthesoul.com.

Media contact

Catrina Stanley

Owner and manager, Sacred Sound of the Soul

All media enquiries should be directed to ....

Telephone: (877) 486-4446

For editors: Photographs, captions, company information and Catrina's demonstration video are available in Sacred Sound of the Soul's media resources.

Illustrative regular product prices are in U.S. dollars and were checked November 9, 2026. Current selections and offers are shown on the luxury gift page.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: