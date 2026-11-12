Terra Innovatum To Provide Third Quarter 2026 Business And Financial Update On Monday, November 16

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leadership to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Wednesday, November 18 at 9:00am EST

NEW YORK and PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NASDAQ: NKLR ) (“ Terra Innovatum” or the“ Company”), developer of the SOLOTM micro-modular reactor, today announced that it will release its business and financial update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, before the market opens on Monday, November 16, 2026.

CALL DETAILS

Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Katherine Williams, Chief Financial Officer, will host a Zoom webinar on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's operational progress, commercial developments, and financial position.

The live webinar will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.terrainnovatum.com and via #/registration.

To join the webinar, register using the link provided above. Upon registration, a Zoom link will be emailed to the registered email address. The webinar will be available via computer, tablet, and smartphone devices.

Alternatively, to join the live call, dial +1 (646) 931-3860 (United States) and enter Webinar ID 85879245196 approximately ten minutes before the scheduled start. Callers dialing in using a telephone will automatically be placed in a listen-only mode. The question period will not be available to dial-in callers.

A replay will be available at investors.terrainnovatum.com approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live event.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLOTM

Terra Innovatum is advancing innovative, sustainable nuclear energy solutions through the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing and R&D, SOLOTM is designed for efficient today's world commercial deployment; using readily available commercial components to reduce supply-chain risk and improve cost predictability. Running on the only commercially available and non-proliferant fuel LEU, its flexible platform is designed to support LEU+ and transition to future fuel options, including HALEU.

SOLOTM is designed to provide CO2-free, behind-the-meter and off-grid consistent power and heat for data centers, remote communities and energy-intensive industries including cement, oil and gas, steel and mining, desalination, water treatment and co-generation, as well as defense installations. Its modular architecture can scale from individual units of 1MWe to deployments of 1 GW or more, while also supporting specialized applications such as medical radioisotope production.

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CONTACTS

Giordano Morichi

Founding Partner, Managing Director of Global Business Development and Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

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Investor and Media Relations

Simon Willcocks, Alliance Advisors IR

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, opinions and projections prepared by Terra Innovatum's management. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, including pro forma and estimated financial information, and other“forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The recipient can identify forward-looking statements because they typically contain words such as“outlook,”“believes,”“expects,”“will,”“projected,”“continue,”“increase,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seeks,”“predicts,”“intends,”“trends,”“plans,”“estimates,”“anticipates” or the negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words and/or similar expressions (but the absence of these words and/or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking).

These forward-looking statements specifically include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share, expected timing for regulatory approvals and commercialization and the potential success of Terra Innovatum's strategy and expectations. Forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Terra Innovatum's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Terra Innovatum's control. These uncertainties and risks may be known or unknown.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Terra Innovatum's ability to manage future growth; Terra Innovatum's ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; the effects of competition on Terra Innovatum's future business; and the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading“Risk Factors” in documents Terra Innovatum files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission including Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. If any of these risks materialize or Terra Innovatum's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Terra Innovatum's expectations and views as of the date of this press release. Terra Innovatum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Terra Innovatum may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.