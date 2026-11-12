Serco Inc. Acquires Qinetiq's United States Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition enhances defense offerings and expands customer impact

HERNDON, VA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a subsidiary of Serco Group plc, has agreed to acquire QinetiQ's United States business (QQUS) for $292 million. The move expands Serco Inc.'s highly-technical program management and engineering expertise, broadens their naval work into solution delivery, and significantly increases exposure to the space systems market, including the U.S. Space Force.

With the addition of QQUS, Serco Inc. becomes a nearly $2.5 billion organization with highly sought capabilities and the scale to deliver solutions quickly in missions spanning everything from unmanned systems to proliferated satellites to aircraft launch and recovery. With additional and expanded capabilities and access to a broader base of customers, Serco Inc. will be able to accelerate its entrance into adjacent markets and pursue deals of greater complexity and size in domains like space, missile defense, mission support, and equipment solutions.

“ Serco Inc. is a trusted name for many of the most visible and crucial missions within the United States and Canada,” said Serco Inc. CEO Barbara Supplee.“Where we truly excel is in bringing expertise to complex challenges, and this acquisition expands that impact to more customers in an even wider range of critical areas, including specialized solutions in mission ranging from bomb disposal to aircraft launch and recovery."

She continued“One of the most exciting synergies will be the joining of our space portfolios. Space is the fast-moving domain of the future, and we want to be there in a significant way. Between existing work at Serco Inc. and the programs supported by QinetiQ US, we will have a significant number of highly skilled engineers fielding next generation satellite constellations to improve U.S. national security and missile defense.”

QQUS' programs include delivering expertise to the Space Development Agency and its Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, a low Earth orbit distributed military architecture that provides resiliency and adaptability to the Department of War. This work will join existing experience in MilSatCom, ground stations, and space software.

“QinetiQ US brings strong customer relationships, in-demand capabilities and around 800 skilled colleagues supporting critical missions, and I am proud that they are joining our team. Combined with Serco's scale and broader customer reach, the acquisition significantly strengthens our global business and creates further opportunities for sustainable growth.”, shared Anthony Kirby, Serco Group CEO.

This deal was advised by Nelson Mullins, Prosperity, Bass Berry, Renaissance Strategic Advisors, and RBC Capital Markets.

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For further information, please contact:

Jake Weyant, VP of Marketing & Communications

571.232.4058

About Serco Inc.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. Our experience and portfolio of solutions bring value, speed, and efficiency to complex challenges. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 10,000 employees, annual revenue of $2 billion, and decades of experience serving 100s of defense and civilian missions. Learn more about our solutions at serco.com/na.

About QinetiQ US (QQUS)

QinetiQ US is a leading defense and national security company providing mission-led, customer focused engineering and innovative solutions for next generation ISR, advanced cyber technology, mission operations and multi-domain autonomous systems to deliver a decisive and actionable information advantage and counter near peer adversaries.

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Serco Inc. Acquires QinetiQ's United States Business

CONTACT: Jake Weyant Serco Inc 571.232.4058...