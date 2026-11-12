Cineplex Invests Over A Million Dollars In Cineplex Cinemas Queensway And VIP As The Etobicoke Theatre Turns 25

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, has invested over a million dollars to bring laser projection to all 20 screens at Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP. The Etobicoke theatre is heading into its 25th anniversary with a whole new picture. The upgrade is a long-term commitment to the community that has made Queensway one of Cineplex's busiest locations since 2001.

Last August, Cineplex confirmed it had renewed its lease, with options to remain on site until 2045, and hung two banners on the building promising "No end credits in sight. Your neighbourhood cinema for years to come." The new Barco laser projectors put that promise on every screen.

Barco laser projection delivers a brighter, sharper image with vivid colours for high-quality movie presentation that remains consistent from the first matinee to the last late show. Guests will notice it the moment the lights go down, in every auditorium in the building.

"Queensway has been part of this community's movie nights for 25 years, and the support our guests have shown over the past year has meant a lot to all of us," said Kevin Watts, Executive Vice President, Exhibition, LBE and Film, Cineplex. "When we told the neighbourhood we weren't going anywhere, we meant it. This investment is one way we're showing it, and we'll keep improving the sound and picture at Queensway for years to come."

"Every week someone tells us they saw their first movie here and now a lot of them are bringing their own kids," said Dave Woods, General Manager, Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP. "In addition to our VIP, UltraAVX and ScreenX experiences, giving our community the best picture we've ever had is a pretty great feeling."

The upgrade builds on the theatre's 2014 VIP expansion and is the latest step in Cineplex's ongoing investment in the Queensway. The theatre opened in November 2001 and marks its 25th anniversary next month.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 169 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

Cineplex Media Relations:

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