Aeternum Resources To Present At Resourcing Tomorrow, December 1-3, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeternum Resources, Inc. (OTC: AETN) (“Aeternum Resources” or the "Company"), a company aiming to become a highly strategic supplier of critical minerals, today announced that it will be attending Resourcing Tomorrow, a leading international mining conference, bringing together industry executives, investors, and policymakers to discuss the future of mining and global supply chain security.

The Company invites participants to attend a presentation by Chief Executive Officer, Josua Oosthuizen at 3:10 PM, Greenwich Mean Time, Dec 2nd. The company also invites interested parties to listen to incoming coming board member John Melkon speak across multiple panels throughout the event.

About Aeternum Resources

Aeternum Resources, Inc. (OTC: AETN) seeks to become a highly strategic supplier of critical minerals. Its first project is a planned mine located in the Jos Plateau in Nigeria that will focus on the production of tin, niobium, tantalum and other metals.

Led by a management team with a track record of designing, building and commissioning mineral-processing plants in Africa, and supported by independent geological and metallurgical consultants, Aeternum Resources' goal is to develop multiple assets globally and create a diversified revenue stream from several critical minerals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated attendance at the Resources Tomorrow conference, becoming a highly strategic supplier of critical minerals and engaging in mining operations in Nigeria. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, additional financing requirements; current and future indebtedness; the Company's history of losses and negative operating cash flow; the Company may be unable to complete the acquisitions of the Gyel and Nkamouna projects; required regulatory approvals may not be obtained or maintained; absence of mineral resources, mineral reserves and technical report summaries; uncertainty of historic resource estimates; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects; metal price fluctuations; currency fluctuations; fluctuations in other costs; political and country risks, including the risks of doing business in Nigeria and Cameroon; the Company's ability to bring properties into a state of commercial production; the impact of tariffs or trade barriers; the impact of pandemics; the ability to identify, acquire and integrate accretive projects and businesses; and stock price volatility. We encourage readers to review the“Risk Factors” in our Form 8-K filed July 7, 2026, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Contact:

...