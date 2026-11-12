Alliance Entertainment Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Revenue Growth Of 10% And GAAP Net Income Growth Of 56%
|Date:
|Thursday, November 12, 2026
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time
|Toll-free dial-in number:
|1-844-825-9789
|International dial-in number:
|1-412-317-5180
|Conference ID:
|10213070
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact RedChip Companies at 1-407-644-4256.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at and via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.
A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through December 12, 2026, using the following information:
|Toll-free replay number:
|1-844-512-2921
|International replay number:
|1-412-317-6671
|Replay ID:
|10213070
About Alliance Entertainment
Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs - including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games - Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Alliance also owns and operates proprietary collectibles brands, including Handmade by RobotsTM, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises, and Alliance AuthenticTM, a premium platform for authentic, certified, and individually numbered entertainment collectibles. In addition, Alliance operates Endstate Authentic, a dedicated NFC-enabled authentication and digital product identity platform supporting authenticated collectibles, resale, and brand protection. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive sourcing relationships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance connects fans and collectors to the products, franchises, and experiences they value across formats and generations. For more information, visit .
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“predict,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance's reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance's costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance's dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance's existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance's significant amount of indebtedness; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance's resources; Alliance's business being adversely affected by increased inflation, uncertainty regarding tariffs, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance's financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)
1-407-644-4256
...
|ALLIANCE ENTERTAINMENT HOLDING CORP.
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|($ in thousands except share and per share amounts)
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Net Revenues
|$
|278,830
|$
|253,974
|Cost of Revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|236,699
|216,793
|Operating Expenses
|Distribution and Fulfillment Expense
|12,025
|9,920
|Selling, General and Administrative Expense
|17,944
|15,078
|Depreciation and Amortization
|1,426
|1,286
|Transaction Costs
|112
|370
|Gain on Disposal of Fixed Assets
|-
|(20
|)
|Total Operating Expenses
|31,507
|26,634
|Operating Income
|10,624
|10,547
|Other Expenses
|Interest Expense
|1,201
|2,347
|State tax benefit from prior year
|(3
|)
|-
|Change in Fair Value of Warrants
|(850
|)
|1,462
|Total Other Expenses
|348
|3,809
|Income Before Income Tax Expense
|10,276
|6,738
|Income Tax Expense
|2,655
|1,858
|Net Income
|$
|7,621
|$
|4,880
|Other Comprehensive Income
|Foreign Currency Translation
|-
|-
|Total Comprehensive Income
|$
|7,621
|$
|4,880
|Net Income per Share – Basic and Diluted
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.10
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding – Basic
|50,979,630
|50,957,370
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding – Diluted
|51,082,171
|50,996,141
|ALLIANCE ENTERTAINMENT HOLDING CORP.
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|($ in thousands except per share amounts)
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash
|$
|649
|$
|814
|Trade Receivables, Net of Allowance for Credit Losses of $1,011 and $811, respectively
|119,547
|111,038
|Inventory, Net
|152,019
|126,599
|Other Current Assets
|8,857
|9,843
|Total Current Assets
|281,072
|248,294
|Property and Equipment, Net
|10,301
|10,564
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets, Net
|15,292
|16,062
|Goodwill
|94,081
|94,081
|Intangibles, Net
|17,499
|18,457
|Other Long-Term Assets
|9,630
|9,932
|Deferred Tax Asset, Net
|210
|210
|Total Assets
|$
|428,085
|$
|397,600
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts Payable
|$
|198,769
|$
|170,958
|Accrued Expenses
|9,101
|8,361
|Current Portion of Operating Lease Obligations
|3,406
|3,329
|Current Portion of Finance Lease Obligations
|1,133
|1,937
|Deferred Consideration
|1,300
|1,300
|Total Current Liabilities
|213,709
|185,885
|Revolving Credit Facility, Net
|70,311
|73,721
|Operating Lease Obligations, Non-Current
|13,368
|14,217
|Contingent Liability, Non-Current
|5,500
|5,500
|Acquired Royalty Obligation (Endstate), Non-Current
|165
|165
|Warrant Liability
|588
|1,496
|Total Liabilities
|303,641
|280,984
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13)
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock: Par Value $0.0001 per share, Authorized 1,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding and shares as of September 30, 2026, and June 30, 2026
|-
|-
|Common Stock: Par Value $0.0001 per share, Authorized 550,000,000 shares at September 30, 2026, and at June 30, 2026; Issued and Outstanding 50,979,630 Shares as of September 30, 2026, and June 30, 2026, respectively
|5
|5
|Paid In Capital
|49,114
|48,907
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|(77
|)
|(77
|)
|Retained Earnings
|75,402
|67,781
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|124,444
|116,616
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|428,085
|$
|397,600
|ALLIANCE ENTERTAINMENT HOLDING CORP.
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|($ in thousands)
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net Income
|$
|7,621
|$
|4,880
|Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
|Depreciation of Property and Equipment
|468
|442
|Amortization of Intangible Assets
|958
|844
|Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs (Included in Interest Expense)
|32
|351
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|344
|79
|Change in Fair Value of Warrants
|(850
|)
|1,462
|Non-cash lease expense
|770
|779
|Stock-based Compensation Expense
|149
|25
|Gain on Disposal of Fixed Assets
|-
|(20
|)
|Changes in Assets and Liabilities
|Trade Receivables
|(8,853
|)
|758
|Inventory
|(25,420
|)
|(18,880
|)
|Income Taxes Payable\Receivable
|2,410
|1,516
|Operating Lease Obligations
|(772
|)
|(742
|)
|Other Assets
|1,001
|(3,459
|)
|Accounts Payable
|27,811
|18,545
|Accrued Expenses and Contingent Liability
|(1,382
|)
|(3,860
|)
|Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities
|4,287
|$
|2,720
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Capital Expenditures
|(205
|)
|(345
|)
|Cash Inflow from Asset Disposal
|-
|26
|Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|(205
|)
|(319
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Payments on Financing Leases
|(804
|)
|(746
|)
|Payments on Revolving Credit Facility
|(256,609
|)
|(234,317
|)
|Borrowings on Revolving Credit Facility
|253,166
|234,699
|Deferred Financing Costs
|-
|(50
|)
|Net Cash Used In Financing Activities
|(4,247
|)
|(414
|)
|Net Increase/(Decrease) Increase in Cash
|(165
|)
|1,987
|Net Effect of Currency Translation on Cash
|-
|-
|Cash, Beginning of the Period
|814
|1,236
|Cash, End of the Period
|$
|649
|$
|3,223
|Supplemental disclosure for Cash Flow Information
|Cash Paid for Interest
|$
|1,105
|$
|2,313
|Cash Paid for Income Taxes
|$
|245
|$
|342
Non-GAAP Financial Measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (collectively, the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are not measurements of our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, earnings per share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted for non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation programs, acquisition and deal-related costs, changes in the fair value of warrants, insurance claim recoveries, and restructuring costs and net gains and losses on the disposal of assets. We define Adjusted Net Income as net income adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash charges and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These items include, among other things, non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation programs, acquisition and deal-related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, amortization of deferred financing costs, changes in the fair value of warrants and litigation costs and settlements, regulatory assessments and insurance settlements, and the income tax expense effect of these adjustments. We define Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding used in the calculation of diluted earnings per share in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by our competitors, because not all companies and analysts calculate the Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the same manner. We present the Non-GAAP Financial Measures because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management believes that investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these Non-GAAP Financial Measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations.
The following tables reconcile the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial performance measure, which is net income, for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Net income
|$
|7,621
|$
|4,880
|Equity-based compensation (1)
|149
|25
|Acquisition and deal-related costs (2)
|112
|370
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (3)
|105
|90
|Amortization of deferred financing costs (4)
|32
|351
|Change in fair value of warrants and contingent consideration (5)
|(850
|)
|1,462
|Litigation costs and settlements (6)
|237
|382
|State Tax benefit from prior year (10)
|(3
|)
|-
|Income tax effect of adjustments (7)
|(158
|)
|(305
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|7,245
|$
|7,255
|Weighted-average shares outstanding-basic
|50,979,630
|50,957,370
|Effect of dilutive securities
|102,541
|38,771
|Weighted-average shares outstanding-diluted
|51,082,171
|50,996,141
|Earnings per diluted share
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.10
|Adjusted earnings per diluted share
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|($ in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026
| Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025
|Net income
|$
|7,621
|$
|4,880
|Add back:
|Interest expense, net
|1,201
|2,347
|Income tax expense
|2,655
|1,858
|Depreciation and amortization (8)
|1,426
|1,286
|EBITDA
|12,903
|10,371
|Adjustments:
|Acquisition and deal-related costs (2)
|112
|370
|Equity-based compensation (1)
|149
|25
|Change in fair value of warrants and contingent consideration (5)
|(850
|)
|1,462
|State tax benefit from Prior Year (10)
|(3
|)
|-
|Gain on disposal of property and equipment (9)
|-
|(20
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|12,311
|$
|12,208
(1) Represents non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation programs, which vary from period to period depending on the timing of awards.
(2) Represents costs incurred in connection with completed and contemplated business combinations, including advisory, legal, accounting and other professional fees.
(3) Represents amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations. The revenue generated by those intangible assets is not excluded from the Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
(4) Represents amortization of debt issuance costs incurred in connection with our credit facility with Bank of America and the terminated White Oak Credit Facility.
(5) Represents non-cash gains and losses resulting from the remeasurement of warrant liabilities and contingent consideration to fair value at each reporting date.
(6) Represents legal fees, settlement amounts and other costs associated with litigation matters that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance.
(7) Represents the income tax effect of the above adjustments. This adjustment uses a blended federal and state statutory income tax rate of 25% for all periods presented and is applied only to those adjustments that carry an income tax consequence. Changes in the fair value of warrants and contingent consideration are not deductible for income tax purposes and accordingly have not been tax effected.
(8) Represents total depreciation and amortization determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, which includes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Accordingly, no separate adjustment for that amortization is presented in the reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA.
(9) Represents net gains and losses on the disposal of property and equipment.
(10) State Tax refund for abandoned property
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