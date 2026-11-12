Embarko Offers An Iphone And 249 Other Prizes To Students Who Launch An AI-Built App By Nov. 30

Embarko Student Challenge: build an app with AI, put it live on Embarko and compete for 250 prizes. Submissions close Nov. 30, 2026.

Top prizes: an iPhone 16 for first place, a PlayStation 5 with GTA V for ranks 2-3 and Apple AirPods for ranks 4-8.

Second and third place win a PlayStation 5 in the free worldwide challenge, which scores both the live app and a short launch video

- Pushpendra Agrawal, Founder, EmbarkoMIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Embarko is challenging students worldwide to take AI-built apps past the prototype stage, offering 250 prizes for apps launched live on its hosting platform and submitted by Nov. 30.The Deploy With Embarko Student Challenge is free and open to students in every country. Entrants use any AI tool, such as Claude, ChatGPT or Cursor, to build an app of any kind, from a portfolio to a booking app or an AI tool, and publish it at a personal embarko address. They then post a video of 40 seconds to three minutes about the project on Instagram, X or YouTube with #DeployWithEmbarko."AI lets a student build something in an afternoon, but most of those projects never leave the laptop," said Pushpendra Agrawal, founder of Embarko. "A link that works is what a recruiter, a professor or a first customer can actually open. That last step is the one we want students to practice."Each entry receives two scores. The work score covers how the app looks, the originality of the idea and whether it works on a phone.The video score covers the opening hook, clarity, storytelling and how the video shows Embarko. The reach of each post also counts. Names and ranks will appear on a leaderboard on the challenge page once judging is done.The top entry wins an iPhone 16. Second and third place receive a PlayStation 5 with Grand Theft Auto V, and fourth through eighth place receive Apple AirPods. The next 242 entries receive backpacks, bottles or T-shirts.Registration takes under a minute and does not require an Embarko account. Entrants must keep their apps live and their posts public until results are published. Registration and official rules are at embarko/challenge.About EmbarkoEmbarko hosts apps built with AI coding tools, from portfolios and booking apps to trackers, invoicing tools and AI tools. Users paste one deployment prompt into an AI agent such as Claude Code or Cursor and receive a live URL with a server, database and storage that persists across redeploys. Every deploy can be rolled back. Embarko is in beta and is operated by SuperHeroes Inc. of Middletown, Delaware. Learn more at embarko.

Ravi Paliwal

Embarko

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Embarko Offers an iPhone and 249 Other Prizes to Students Who Launch an AI-Built App by Nov. 30 News Provided By SuperHeroes Inc. November 12, 2026, 13:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology



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