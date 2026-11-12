TBX Launches Logiq, Bringing AI-Powered Intelligence To Aircraft Maintenance Records

LogIQ by TBX uses AI to help aircraft owners and maintenance professionals search historical maintenance records and verify answers against original logbook entries.

New AI tool transforms decades of aircraft logbooks into searchable maintenance history, helping aviation professionals find answers faster.

- Jon McLaughlin, CEO of TBXDOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TBX, a provider of aircraft maintenance management and airworthiness compliance software, announces the launch of LogIQ, a new AI-powered tool that transforms aircraft logbooks into organized, searchable maintenance intelligence.Aircraft maintenance records can span decades, often containing handwritten entries, aging documents, and inconsistent formatting. Finding information about previous repairs, inspections, or Airworthiness Directive (AD) compliance can require hours of manual research.LogIQ simplifies this process by extracting, organizing, and analyzing maintenance records, making aircraft histories easier to access and understand."An aircraft's logbooks tell its entire maintenance story, but finding the information you need isn't always easy," said Jon McLaughlin, CEO of TBX. "With LogIQ, we're using AI to make that history more accessible. Instead of spending hours searching through records, users can ask questions, review maintenance timelines, and quickly find the information they need to make informed decisions."LogIQ turns traditional aircraft logbooks into searchable maintenance intelligence, giving users new ways to explore an aircraft's history. Users can scan logbook pages using a smartphone or upload existing PDFs. LogIQ extracts maintenance dates, aircraft times, technician names, work performed, part numbers, and other critical information.Key capabilities include:.AI-Powered Search: Ask questions and receive answers cited to original records..Maintenance Timelines: View an aircraft's chronological maintenance history..Discrepancy Identification: Flag potential gaps or inconsistencies for review..AD Compliance History: Research documented AD compliance..Accident and Incident Research: Cross-reference publicly available NTSB records.While AI makes researching maintenance records faster, accuracy and verification remain essential. Users review and approve extracted entries, while AI-generated answers include citations to original records for verification. LogIQ supplements rather than replaces original aircraft logbooks, which remain the legal maintenance records.LogIQ is available to TBX subscribers at no additional cost, furthering TBX's commitment to simplifying aircraft maintenance management through innovative technology.Learn more at log-iq.

Linda Anderson

TBX | Airworthy

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LogIQ: AI for Aircraft Logbooks | TBX

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TBX Launches LogIQ, Bringing AI-Powered Intelligence to Aircraft Maintenance Records News Provided By TBX | Airworthy November 12, 2026, 13:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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