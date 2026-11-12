Tursio Adds Cost Controls and Mirrored Governance for AI Search

New features show the cost of every query, let teams set spending budgets, and mirror the access rules customers already have in their databases

- Alekh Jindal, Co-founder and CEO, TursioBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tursio, a structured data search platform for credit unions and other regulated industries, today announced new features that show customers exactly what their AI usage costs and keep their existing security rules in force. Tursio now tracks token usage, displays the cost of every query in its portal, and lets teams set spending budgets. It also mirrors the access controls, masking rules, and identity settings customers already run in systems such as SQL Server and Snowflake, and enforces them without anyone rebuilding them for AI Search.The new features address the rising cost of AI and a growing number of security threats, two issues Co-founder and CEO Alekh Jindal says came up repeatedly at recent events, including Jack Henry Connect. Both affect banks and credit unions of every size."Whether I'm talking with a small bank or one of the biggest, the conversation comes back to cost and security," said Jindal. "The largest companies are under the same pressure on AI spending as everyone else. AI costs don't grow in a straight line; they compound quietly, query by query, until someone gets the bill. Now our customers can see what every query costs and decide ahead of time how much they want to spend."Cost visibility and budgetsAfter a stretch of encouraging employees to use AI tools as heavily as possible, a trend dubbed "tokenmaxxing," most organizations found that even routine tasks burn through tokens and drive costs up fast. Many have since set spending limits. Reported caps include $29 per day at Accenture, $200 per day at Apple, $200 per week at Tesla, $1,500 per month at Uber, and $2,000 per month at JPMorgan. Tursio brings the same discipline to credit unions by adding cost controls at the AI search layer, where employees spend money pulling data out of core systems for their daily work: member insights, marketing campaigns, portfolio management, fraud detection, and more.In the Tursio portal, customers can see the cost of each query as it runs, along with running averages. Admins can also set a daily budget on the total cost of input and output tokens; once it is reached, Tursio stops processing new queries until the limit resets. Across Tursio deployments today, a typical query costs about three cents, or about two cents when averaged across all databases. By comparison, estimates put the cost of a query through Fiserv's agentOS at about 20 cents, making Tursio roughly 10 times more cost-efficient.Tursio keeps those costs low by design. It reuses context across queries instead of rebuilding it and routes each question through a query plan that keeps model calls to a minimum. Tokens are billed as bare-metal LLM usage directly to the customer's existing subscription, such as Azure OpenAI, with no reselling.Mirrored governanceMost organizations making enterprise data searchable have had to secure it a second time, i.e., re-creating the access rules and policies they already set up in their source systems. Tursio now reads those existing rules and enforces them, so users only see data they are already authorized to see. Existing hashing, masking, and redaction rules carry over as-is, and Tursio integrates with Microsoft Entra ID for identity and access management. Tursio built the capability at the request of a large enterprise customer with detailed access policies.Because Tursio runs entirely on-premises, all of this happens inside the customer's own security perimeter, and data never leaves their environment."Customers have already set up their access rules in SQL Server or Snowflake, and until now they've had to apply all of those rules a second time before they could search that data," Jindal said. "There's no need for that. We pick up the rules they already have and enforce them, so the security they've built stays intact. That matters more over time, because AI can surface data far faster than it could before, so any gap in permissions gets exposed quickly.”Cost tracking, budgeting, and mirrored governance features are now available to Tursio customers. Jindal will discuss the new features at VentureTech 2026, Nov. 16-18 in Fort Worth, Texas.About TursioTursio is a structured data search platform that lets business users query operational databases and data warehouses in natural language, with no SQL required. By automatically generating a context graph from existing data structures, Tursio delivers accurate, governed answers while deploying fully on-premises, keeping data inside the customer's own security boundary. Tursio connects to systems including Symitar, SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle, Cassandra, and Microsoft Fabric, and integrates with tools such as Microsoft Teams, Copilot, and Claude. To learn more or request a free trial, contact... or visit .

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Tursio Adds Cost Controls and Mirrored Governance for AI Search News Provided By Surge PR November 12, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Insurance Industry, Retail, Technology



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