Physical Activity Alliance Applauds New Research Strengthening Case For Physical Activity As Public Health Priority

New review finds physical activity and fitness are more strongly linked to longevity than diet alone, reinforcing movement as a national public health priority.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Physical Activity Alliance (PAA) welcomes the publication of a new review by Glenn A. Gaesser and Robert E. Sallis examining the comparative effects of diet quality, physical activity, and cardiorespiratory fitness on longevity. The findings add to a growing body of evidence demonstrating that physical activity and fitness are among the strongest predictors of living longer, healthier lives.Published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, the review,“Diet Quality versus Physical Activity and Cardiorespiratory Fitness for Longevity: A Review of Comparative Evidence,” arrives at a pivotal time for public health. While nutrition rightly remains a critical component of health promotion, the authors conclude that physical activity and cardiorespiratory fitness show stronger and more consistent associations with longevity than diet quality alone.“This review reinforces what the physical activity community has known for decades: regular movement is one of the most powerful tools we have to improve health and help people live longer, healthier lives,” said PAA President Mike Stack.“While nutrition remains essential, these findings highlight the need for policymakers, healthcare systems, employers, and educators to give physical activity and fitness the same level of attention and investment. Making physical activity a national public health priority is critical to improving health outcomes and reducing the burden of chronic disease.”Key FindingsThe review highlights several important findings for public health, healthcare, and policy leaders:. Physical activity and fitness were more strongly linked to longer life than diet quality alone.. Being inactive may be more harmful than eating a poor-quality diet. Sedentary lifestyles were associated with a substantially greater risk of premature death.. Even small increases in daily physical activity were associated with meaningful reductions in mortality risk.. Higher cardiorespiratory fitness levels were consistently associated with lower risk of death.. Physically active and fit individuals often had lower mortality risk regardless of diet quality.. Physical activity helped offset many of the harmful effects of poor dietary habits, while healthy eating alone did not fully counteract the effects of inactivity.“Our review found that physical activity and cardiorespiratory fitness consistently showed stronger associations with longevity than diet quality alone,” said Glenn A. Gaesser, lead author of the review.“The findings do not diminish the importance of healthy eating. Rather, they suggest that physical activity and fitness deserve greater recognition as essential components of public health strategies aimed at helping people live longer and healthier lives.”“Physical activity is one of the most effective and accessible forms of preventive medicine available,” said Robert E. Sallis, co-author of the review.“Even modest increases in activity can have meaningful health benefits, and improving fitness may be one of the most impactful steps people can take to reduce their risk of premature death.”Why This MattersThis review strengthens the evidence that physical activity and cardiorespiratory fitness are foundational to healthy aging, disease prevention, and longevity. While reaffirming the importance of healthy nutrition, the findings suggest that physical activity and fitness have often received less attention in public health efforts than their impact on health outcomes warrants.For the Physical Activity Alliance and the broader physical activity field, the review reinforces decades of evidence showing that regular movement is one of the most effective strategies for preventing chronic disease, improving quality of life, and extending healthy years of life. The findings underscore the importance of creating policies, programs, and environments that make physical activity accessible and achievable for everyone.Call to ActionThe Physical Activity Alliance encourages partners, advocates, researchers, healthcare professionals, and public health leaders to share this research throughout their networks and with decision-makers. The evidence is clear: policymakers, healthcare systems, employers, educators, and community leaders must prioritize physical activity alongside nutrition and invest in opportunities that help people move more, sit less, and live healthier lives.As communities across the country work to reduce chronic disease and improve health outcomes, physical activity must be recognized and elevated as a national public health priority. Together, we can translate this evidence into action and build a healthier, more active future for all.About the Physical Activity AllianceThe Physical Activity Alliance (PAA) is the nation's leading coalition dedicated to advancing regular physical activity through evidence-based policies, programs, and systems change. The Alliance brings together leading health, medical, academic, recreation, transportation, fitness, sport, and advocacy organizations to create a healthier, more active America.

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Physical Activity Alliance Applauds New Research Strengthening Case for Physical Activity as Public Health Priority News Provided By Physical Activity Alliance November 12, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, U.S. Politics



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