The Gant Aspen Celebrates A Milestone Winter Season Ahead Of $63.5 Million Renovation

Experience The Gant Aspen this Winter

Gant Crafted Experiences led by local guides

Wellness Packages at The Gant in Aspen

Resort announces seasonal experiences and Last Chair offer for its final winter season before a property-wide transformation

ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Gant Aspen, one of Aspen's original resorts, announces its Last Chair winter offer with savings up to 20% on stays. The offer comes ahead of the resort's temporary closure beginning March 29, 2027, for a $63.5 million property-wide renovation.With the Last Chair offer, guests can save 20% on stays of two or more nights from November 24, 2026, through December 19, 2026, and 15% on stays of three or more nights from December 20, 2026, through March 28, 2027. The offer gives travelers an opportunity to experience the resort before its most significant transformation to date - a milestone renovation designed to ensure The Gant remains an enduring and iconic Aspen original for generations to come. Upon reopening in summer 2028, guests will enjoy enhanced pool areas, outdoor gathering spaces, updated building exteriors and thoughtfully designed landscaping, all while preserving the mountain architecture and character The Gant is known for. More information is available at .Before renovation begins, guests can enjoy the following experiences and offerings at The Gant this winter:Hot Chocolate Bar Fridays: Guests can enjoy hot cocoa made with locally sourced chocolate in the lobby every Friday from 3–5 p.m., beginning December 11, 2026, and continuing through March 2027.Weekly Pilates: Guests can start their Fridays with a morning Pilates class led by Aaron Marcottee, offered weekly beginning January 1, 2027, from 9:30–10:30 a.m.Gant Crafted Experiences: Guests can explore Aspen through a collection of curated experiences in partnership with local artisans, chefs and guides, including private candle making, glassblowing workshops, stargazing, private chef experiences, guided winter fly fishing, naturalist snowshoe tours and expert-led backcountry skiing. Read more at .Wellness Packages: In collaboration with local wellness studio Base State Longevity, The Gant offers exclusive guest rates on wellness packages designed for relaxation, recovery and altitude adjustment, with treatments ranging from infrared saunas and cold plunges to IV hydration and lymphatic compression therapy. Read more here.Beyond the seasonal programming, The Gant offers a smart luxury choice for Aspen travelers, with spacious condominium accommodations ranging from 770 to 1,450 square feet and full resort amenities. Each condominium features living and dining areas and a full kitchen, giving guests more room to spread out, relax and gather. Resort amenities include a ski concierge, on-site rentals, 73 Cafe and complimentary airport and in-town transportation in vans featuring artwork from Rolling Canvas, The Gant's mobile artist-in-residence program.For more information on the Last Chair winter offer, seasonal experiences and upcoming renovation, visit .###About The Gant Aspen:The Gant combines the comforts, privacy and conveniences of home complemented by the luxuries of premier resort services and amenities. Long regarded as Aspen's finest condominium-style resort, The Gant boasts a distinct collection of 140 privately owned, professionally designed luxury condominiums with separate entrances, ideally suited for leisure or meeting excursions in the mountains. The Gant staff is long regarded for its genuinely unscripted and thoughtful personalized service, including the legendary“Gant Vans” and attentive, engaging local concierges. With 5,500 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor venues, The Gant provides an inspirational environment for meetings, retreats and festive celebrations. Situated in an idyllic enclave at the base of Aspen Mountain, The Gant is an authentic Aspen escape that affords guests convenient access to world-class shopping, dining, culture and all-season outdoor experiences. Visit to learn more.

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The Gant Aspen Celebrates a Milestone Winter Season Ahead of $63.5 Million Renovation News Provided By The Gant Aspen November 12, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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