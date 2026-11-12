Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino Elevates Its Adults-Only Tradewinds Club With New Private Plunge Pool Suites

Aruba Marriott Plunge Pool Suite

Aruba Marriott Plunge Pool Suite Evening

Aruba Marriott Resort Main Pool

The Aruba Marriott Resort is raising the bar with the debut of four plunge pool accommodations as part of its exclusive, adults-only Tradewinds Club.

PALM BEACH, ARUBA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- There's a new way to experience paradise on Palm Beach - and it includes private plunge pools. The Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino is raising the bar on an elevated island escape with the debut of four plunge pool accommodations as part of its exclusive, adults-only Tradewinds Club.

Blending the privacy of a personal pool with the laid-back charm of Caribbean living, this new room category offers guests a fresh way to enjoy the resort and spend a little extra time soaking up the island sunshine from their own secluded oasis. Reservations are now open for stays beginning December 19, 2026; three-night minimum required.

Located on the ground floor of the resort's South Tower, the collection includes two spacious suites and two rooms featuring two queen beds. Designed with privacy and relaxation in mind, each now features a private, landscaped outdoor space spanning 600 sq ft, with a private plunge pool, a built-in sun shelf lounger, and a cascading waterfall feature. A retractable canopy and gated entry add an extra layer of comfort and seclusion, creating the perfect setting to unwind under the Caribbean sun. Guests can start their mornings with a refreshing dip, spend afternoons lounging poolside, or head straight to the white sands of Palm Beach with direct access to the beach and pools from the terrace.

This collection of rooms is part of the resort's signature Tradewinds Club, which offers guests 18 and up a bespoke, elevated experience from check-in to check-out. Tradewinds Club perks include a private check-in, upgraded in-room amenities, dedicated concierge service and exclusive access to the Tradewinds Club Lounge, which features complimentary culinary samplings from various on-site restaurants, a premium open bar in the evenings, and additional beverage options for seamless refreshments throughout the day. Additional benefits include a reserved beach area along Palm Beach and access to the resort's serene H2Oasis adults-only pool. The plunge pool accommodations complement the resort's recent multi-million-dollar redesign of all 414 guest rooms and suites, further enhancing its offerings for travelers seeking a refined Caribbean escape.

With an all-you-can-wish-for blueprint, the resort offers a variety of on-site amenities, including the serene adults-only H2Oasis pool, Mandara Spa, Stellaris Casino and 11 on-site restaurants and bars ranging in cuisine and setting. To book, visit .

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About Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Residing along the One Happy Island's coveted Palm Beach, the award-winning Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino boasts 414 guestrooms and suites, each with large, private balconies overlooking lush landscapes and stunning Caribbean Sea. The all-you-can-wish-for resort appeals to families, couples, weddings and groups alike with 11 on-site restaurants and bars, an adults-only Tradewinds Club, the largest casino in Aruba, a 6,500-square-foot spa, a free-form swimming pool, the H2Oasis adults-only pool, a high-energy fitness center, and more than 10,000 sq ft of flexible meeting space. For more information, visit .

Samantha Martini

Diamond Public Relations

+1 305-854-3544

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Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino Elevates Its Adults-Only Tradewinds Club with New Private Plunge Pool Suites News Provided By Diamond PR November 12, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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