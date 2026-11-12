A New Chapter For Happy Even After Family Law Begins With Kimberly Gordon

The family law firm enters an Era of New Growth for Happy Even After Family Law

- Happy Even After Family LawHAMDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Renée Bauer has spent years building Happy Even After Family Law into a firm that endlessly advocates for peaceable, cooperative divorces. Clients who turn to Happy Even After can count on its Hamden family lawyers to support them through some of the most emotionally challenging days of their lives.Renee Bauer is excited to share that Kimberly Gordon is stepping into a leadership role as CEO at Happy Even After, moving the firm into a new era. Her plans for Happy Even After include geographic expansion into Massachusetts in 2027.This is an exciting new phase of growth for the established Connecticut family law firm. Alongside Renee Bauer and the rest of the leadership team, Happy Even After Family Law is excited to continue making the firm one of the most respected and sought-after for family law representation in the state.Kimberly Gordon's leadership experience and litigation background reflect a deep commitment to helping people overcome challenges in their everyday lives. She intends to continue building on the firm's foundation while providing Happy Even After clients with compassionate and effective legal representation.Kimberly Gordon's new role positions the firm for continued growth, an expanded market presence, and a continued investment in family law services. Clients can trust this experienced team to continue offering comprehensive legal support.About Happy Even After Family LawThe Happy Even After Family Law team understands that families working through a divorce are going through one of the most challenging ordeals they'll face in their lifetime. That's why Happy Even After wants to make sure today's families have the opportunity to work with tried-and-tested divorce lawyers.Happy Even After puts couples and families in touch with experienced Connecticut divorce lawyers who can tackle individual cases with compassion and care. The firm has supported thousands of clients on their journeys to independent lives and believes that divorce can be beautiful when couples and families have the right support.Anyone in need of legal guidance ahead of upcoming divorce proceedings can contact Happy Even After Family Law for a consultation.Original Source

Renee Bauer

Happy Even After Family Law

+1 203-288-7800

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A New Chapter for Happy Even After Family Law Begins With Kimberly Gordon News Provided By Renee Bauer, Happy Even After Family Law November 12, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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